The Andean worldview says that every living being has a function in this place, on this plane. It could then be said that one of the functions of Edwin Valenzuela, Tayta Bird —or simply El Tayta—, is to take people on a spiritual journey through the fusion of ancestral Andean music and electronic sounds.

Tayta bird He leads by the hand of his ‘ayllu’ —Marco Perez ‘Maco’ (MC), Abel Peña ‘Jawar’ (percussionist and dancer), Ryan Privat (keyboardist) and Nataly Estrada (dancer) – to walk on their own spiritual path to every person who listens to his music. But it is not the same to hear hits like Carnavalito, Wifala or Pachacutec on a stage in the city than to do it at more than 3,000 meters above sea level, on a mountain -or apu-, and with the blues of a cottony sky like that of the city of El Cusco.

“ This is the real proposal to make live music. For example, in Lima, some places would also be lent, such as hills or apus, which are tutelary of Lima that could be used as open environments. It is advisable not to be in closed places and those are points on which you can bet in Lima, ”says Tayta.

The commitment to musical experiences in the mountains not only arises from the need to create spaces where people can again enjoy music in concerts held in biosecure spaces, but also by look for alternatives for the reactivation of the tourism and music sectors , economically hit by the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic in Peru.

Only between March and June 2020, the Ministry of Culture estimates that S / 162 967 928 of soles were registered in economic losses in the arts, museums and cultural and creative industries sector. Lima, Piura, Arequipa, Cusco and La Libertad were the most affected regions. Likewise, all cultural activities presented significant economic losses, mainly those related to education and cultural training, performing arts, books and music.

Although the artistic-cultural sector generates a valuable contribution to the economy —1.58% of the national GDP until 2014 and the creation of 600,000 jobs until 2011—, labor rights “have always been precarious”, since outsourcing and the poor job stability.

The tourism sector was also one of the most affected by the pandemic. An analysis by the Peruvian Institute of Economics (IPE) revealed that Only in the Cusco region 89,754 jobs were registered from March to September 2020 . Thus, Tayta bird teamed up with the Viva Cusco tourism agency to create these silent musical experiences.

“Everything has gone well, the protocols have been done well and, above all, you see that connection of people . By doing it in the mountains, they can find relief in all this madness of the pandemic. There are people who go on a trip and come to find relief in the concert. That is why, many times, those who go even cry because they find connections, or even memories of people they have lost ”, he details.

Tayta bird asserts that this economic reactivation has been carried out from the value and respect for nature, since solar panels from Navel Presents are used for the show, which provide clean energy from Tayta Inti, and 8D headphones from Sudaener, with which an impact is avoided sound in the environment.

“In Lima they are worrying about how to do concerts when the answer is already here,” he explains when referring to the city of Cusco, where he has been expressing this proposal since October 2020.

The silent musical experience in the mountains complies with all safety protocols to prevent COVID-19 infections. Photo: La República / Gloria Purizaca

Silent musical experience in the mountains is a show that combines music and dance and transits between the ancestral and the futuristic. Photo: La República / Gloria Purizaca