“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, the seventh film in the saga directed by Steven Caple Jr. —which took place in some locations in Peru—, has released its long-awaited official trailer. In this new advance, the first look at the scenes recorded in Cusco has finally been revealed. What is this new installment about and what places will appear on the tape?

Peruvian fans have been waiting for it and it is finally here. The Plaza de armas de cusco shines in the new trailer for the feature film that continues to expand the world of the Autobots.

Likewise, we see the robotic-looking aliens walking through the green and rocky areas of the Peruvian city in what appears to be their arrival in the country.

Transformers and its passage through Peru

The film’s production team arrived in Peruvian lands last year and finished their scenes after hard recording work in October 2021.

Scene from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in Cusco. Photo: Youtube capture/Paramount Pictures

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishbackprotagonists of the film, spent several days in the Peruvian city while filming their respective scenes.

“Cusco has been very beautiful. My Spanish is bad, but I love this place. Peru, in general, is very fascinating, one of the most beautiful places I have seen in my life, ”Ramos said about his stay.

The Plaza de Armas of Cusco appears in the scene of the trailer of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”. Photo: Youtube capture/Paramount Pictures

Until then, the only existing material was various leaked scenes that showed some action sequences that excited fans from Cusco and raised expectations nationwide.

When is “Transformers 7” released?

“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” will be released in June 2023 in the United States, while in Latin America it is still waiting for the announcement of its official date.