The filming of the third season of “La reina del sur” brought to Kate del Castillo to the Peru to record the explosive scenes of Theresa Mendoza. However, several weeks after the television series premiered on Telemundo, local fans wondered how long it would be before we could finally see our country on the small screen. Well, the wait is over, one of the last chapters has exposed the first sequences of the production in Cusco.

Kate del Castillo plays Teresa Mendoza in “La reina del sur 3”. Photo: Telemundo/@katedelcastillo

Peru finally shines in “La reina del sur 3”

The Imperial City appears in certain parts of chapters 30 and 31 of “The Queen of the South 3”.

While in Bolivia, Teresa organizes a mission to find the whereabouts of the ‘Riders’, who have escaped to Argentina and Peru. Thus, Sofía, the protagonist’s daughter, has a plan to “double the chances” of finding the fugitives: divide the team into two parts.

With this in mind, Mendoza and Landero embark on a trip to Buenos Aires, in which Oleg, Sofía and Faustino choose to go to Cusco. Here, they will have to pretend that they are regular foreign visitors so as not to arouse suspicion. “Our headquarters will be San Blas, a historic neighborhood of the city. There are hotels, restaurants and something that favors us, the tourists”, says Oleg.

When the plan of the second group is mentioned, images of the San Blas neighborhood come out, which is recognized for the famous presence of artisans, in addition to its architecture with narrow streets, minibuses, and souvenir stalls.

Scene from “La reina del sur 3” in Cusco. Photo: Telemundo

What day does “Queen of the South 3″ come out on Netflix?