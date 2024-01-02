A massive celebration was experienced in the Plaza Mayor of Cusco with the best hits of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. Hundreds of citizens chanted the songs of the rocker, who died on December 28 at the age of 54, after suffering cardiac arrest at his home located in Miraflores, Lima. In this way, young people and adults remembered the artist during their New Year celebrations.

How did the people of Cusco remember Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

According to videos shared by TikTok users, the city center looked completely crowded with people eagerly awaiting the start of the New Year 2024. It was then when Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's songs began to be played and everyone began to chant them. . Songs such as: 'The balloons of the sky', 'When you think about returning', 'I soared' and others were heard.

YOU CAN SEE: Pedro Suárez-Vértiz was inspired by a young Arequipa girl to write an iconic song: what is it?

Several of the attendees began to jump with excitement as the sky lit up with fireworks. “Pedrito knew that Peruvians loved him, but he did not imagine the magnitude of an entire country. From heaven, Pedrito is happy,” said followers of said platform.

What was the user reaction?

The videos recorded in the Plaza Mayor of Cusco exceed 40,000 views on TikTok. Here are some comments. “Great Cusco! Remembering Pedrito”, “How beautiful!”, “Cusco will always love you, Pedro”, “It was exciting”, “The most beautiful thing I saw”, “This is how you receive a New Year, singing with good “You vibe with Pedrito, a being of light”, “It will never go out of style”, “I am sure that Pedrito is happy with so much affection and his family too because he will always live in our hearts and in his songs”, users commented.

Who was Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz AlvaHe is a native of Bellavista, Callao, and was born on February 13, 1969. He was one of the most recognized musicians in our country. Additionally, he served as a composer, producer and writer. He is well remembered for leading and being the main voice of Arena Hash, with Christian Meier in the 80s, and then began a fruitful solo career.

#Cusco #pays #emotional #tribute #Pedro #SuárezVértiz #Year39s #Eve #exciting