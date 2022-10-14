Genoa – For Cus Genova and Recco coming back tomorrow evening with something in hand will be very difficult. The Genoese will be in Parabiago who, for Francesco Bernardini, “are the first force in our group, a team that, according to tradition, makes solidity its weapon”. And the Sharks will be in Parma, against a newly promoted player with an illustrious birth, coming back with good ambitions and on an essential game that can leave its mark.

After two rounds the Cus is at zero altitude, in the company of Recco and dell’Alghero, but with a worse fact-suffered difference than the other two. Is a championship in the league already being born, to avoid the last place, which means direct relegation, and the penultimate that opens the doors of the playouts? In the fight it is desirable that Settimo Torinese can also be involved.

The red and white, who will have to do without the opening Luca Ricca (just appointed captain after the farewell of Francesco Imperiale, accused a knee injury, which came to light on Sunday, during the warm-up), are looking for the generous Argentine market : negotiations started for Marcos Della Salviaextreme and center of Santafè with evident Italian roots.

Recco, who is confident of being able to return to play on the new synthetic turf of the home pitch in January, has requested and obtained the inversion and will be in Parma, undefeated for the moment. After the encouraging test against Asr Milano and the heavy defeat against Noceto, another turn for the Sharks to be taken with pliers.

“The passive against Noceto – he explains Alessandro Regestro, who with Davide Noto and Lucas Tagliavini forms the technical trimurti of the blue and white – arrived because they were able to follow the game plan perfectly, something that we absolutely failed to do in the entire first half. We succeeded in part in the second but it did not allow us to put back on our feet a game that was too compromised. However, some positive ideas were born. We expect a tough game that we know will be played very intensely up front, in the static phases and we can count on the progress of the scrum package ”.

Group 1 Serie A standings: Cus Milano 10, Parabiago 9, Noceto 9, Parma 7, Asr Milano 5, Lumezzane 4, Settimo Torinese 3, Biella 1, Alghero, Recco and Cus Genova 0.