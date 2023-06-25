The message from the organized supporters for the Croatian midfielder, who is about to leave the Nerazzurri club to move to Saudi Arabia

Marcelo Brozovic is ever closer to farewell to Inter. The Croatian midfielder is about to say goodbye to the Nerazzurri and fly to Saudi Arabia, where he will wear Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr shirt.

The Curva Nord wanted to dedicate a thought to Brozovic through a post on social media:

“We will never stop thanking you for the football you showed us. You’ve always sweated your shirt from the first to the last day. Thank you Marcelo, good luck.”

#Curva #Nord #greets #Brozovic #stop #thanking #Marcelo