The unexpected and unusual outcome of the tie between the two Madrid teams left reactions of all colors and opposite versions. One of the most noise was Courtois, that in the mixed area of ​​the Metropolitan he decided to adjust accounts with whom … Months ago he had pointed to him with his finger for provoking the radicals who then threw lighters. They told him what the coach had said about the penalty invalidated Julian and shot: «I am always fed up this victimism and always cry for things like that. The referee does not benefit any team, neither in Spain nor in Europe. I think they have seen it clear and that’s why they have been so. They are human beings and can be wrong, but with the technology of the Var room they have seen it clear.

The relief of Courtoissurely without realizing it, a self -Ataque was deep down, because it collided with what its own club did a month ago, in that very hard letter against the arbitral estate after the non-red of Romero to Mbappé in the Espanyol-Real Madrid, or the famous videos of his television channel denouncing an arbitration persecution. Obviously, that is the position of the club and does not mean that players think the same. There is the case of Valverde, who in an involuntary exercise of sincerity during the press conference prior to the second leg against the City, defended the arbitration work and then had to recular on social networks. In the case of CourtoisHe has never publicly spoken about what his club thinks about the arbitration estate, but he knows it perfectly and clashes with his criticism of Atlético’s cries for Julián Álvarez’s penalty.

More poisonous was in his second stick to Cholo, a repeat offender in Champions League qualifiers against Madrid: “If you win 1-0 from the first minute and then you don’t look for the second, there is still the ruling of its game.” A thought they shared yesterday in Valdebebashappy to be one more year in the quarterfinals and already focused on tomorrow’s league match against Villarreal and also looking at the quarterfinals against Arsenal, with the return he will play in the Bernabéu.

For the first leg he will not have Tchouaménithat in the Metropolitan he saw his third yellow and will have to fulfill a cycle in the London match, and we will see if Ceballos arrives, which continues with the process of recovering the injury suffered in the first leg in San Sebastián, and Mendy, who suffers a muscular injury in the left femoral biceps that will have between three and four weeks of low. For Arsenal there are exactly 25 days