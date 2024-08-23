ORA new volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, marking the sixth time the region has suffered a similar phenomenon since December.

The event, which began on Thursday evening, was documented in stunning live video footage showing rivers of lava emanating from a fissure stretching for several kilometres.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported that the eruption began at exactly 21:26 GMT, after a series of earthquakes. The fissure, located east of Sylingarfell, opened rapidly, extending from 1.4 to 3.9 kilometres in just 40 minutes.

An hour after the eruption, there was still considerable seismic activity at the northern end of the fissure, the IMO said, indicating It was followed by a magnitude 4.0 earthquake at 10:37 p.m.

The phenomenon attracted dozens of people who lined the main road connecting Reykjavik to Keflavik Airport, hoping to witness the natural spectacle. Despite the dramatic situation, the national airport operator, Isavia, assured that flights to and from Iceland continue to operate normally.

This latest eruption comes two months after a similar event that lasted more than three weeks concluded. Ulfar Ludviksson, police chief for the Sudurnes region, said the evacuation of the nearby fishing village of Grindavik was proceeding well, noting that there were currently 22 or 23 occupied houses in the village, whose 4,000 residents were previously evacuated in November due to an earlier eruption.

An encouraging outlook

Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson, a professor of geophysics at the University of Iceland, expressed optimism, saying that unlike previous eruptions, Current volcanic activity poses little direct threat to Grindavik.

“If this continues as expected, there will be no lava flow near Grindavik. I think we should consider this as good news,” Gudmundsson told radio station RUV.

The professor also stressed the need to remain vigilant. “The night is still young and we must continue to monitor the situation,” he warned, although He noted that current conditions are more favorable than in previous events.

The Reykjanes Peninsula, which had not experienced an eruption in eight centuries until March 2021, appears to have entered a new era of volcanic activity, according to experts. Iceland, which sits atop the Mid-Atlantic Ridge and is home to 33 active volcanic systems, remains one of the world’s most closely watched geological hotspots.

