The curtain has finally risen from the Realme C17 smartphone. This smartphone of Realme’s budget C-series has been launched in Bangladesh. The most important feature of the Reality C17 is the high refresh rate display and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phone has thin bezels at the top and bottom.Reality C17 has been launched in Indian currency for around Rs 13,800. This phone comes in Lake Green and Navy Blue colors. The first cell of Reality C17 will be in Bangladesh on September 22 at 2 pm Indian time. The phone will be sold at a discount in the first sale. At present, there is no information about the launch of Realme C17 in other markets.

Realme C17: Specifications

The dual-sim Realme C17 has a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The screen-to-body ratio is 90 percent. Corning Gorilla Glass Protection has been given for safety. The Reality C17 has an Octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor and Adreno 610 GPU for graphics. This handset has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

Reality C17 runs on Android 10 based Reality UI. To power this phone, there is a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18 watt fast charging support. For connectivity, this Realme phone has LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port. Ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, magnetic sensors, accelerometers have been given in the phone. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The dimensions of the phone are 164.1×75.5×8.9 millimeters and weighing 188 grams.

Realme C17 has 13-megapixel primary with aperture F / 2.4, ultra-wide-angle with aperture F / 2.2, 2-megapixel macro with aperture F / 2.4 and 2-megapixel monochrome sensors with aperture F / 2.4. The smartphone has an 8 megapixel front sensor with aperture F / 2.0 for selfie. The handset has a hole-punch cutout in the top right corner of the screen.

