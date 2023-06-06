After the explosion of the fashion of the “cursive” language, Elisa Esposito is back on social media with a whole new trend. We are talking about the “Maranzivoe”.

Elisa Esposito is known to all web users as the teacher of cursive. About a year ago, the girl started the trend on TikTok. However, this time she made her comeback on social media for the launch of a new fashion. We are talking about the fusion between the cursive language and the new way of speaking of the Milanese “maranza”. From here comes a new language: the “Maranzivoe“, defined by the same author as the language of summer.

She explained how this new way of speaking works through a post published on her social account TikTok. These were her words:

During the year, the “maranza” became very fashionable”. It goes without saying that Elisa Esposito’s new content, which she herself calls a lesson, has received numerous criticisms. In fact, it didn’t take long for the influencer to end up in the crosshairs of controversy again. In any case, the web has split into two parts: there are those who say they are nostalgic for italics, urging the girl to return to her old habits and those who appreciate this new trend.

Therefore, many users claim that this video too will go viral in the course of a very few hours and will give the Tik Toker a lot of visibility. It’s not all. During the lesson, Elisa also explained some grammar rules and sang a song completely in the “Maranzivoe” language.