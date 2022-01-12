The mistake in the last dive that gave Sanchez the decisive goal comes at the worst moment of the left-back since he was at Juve. Bad luck has put him in the middle of his own goals several times, but this time he can only blame himself

Minute 120, Dimarco’s cross from the left for the last desperate Inter assault: ball in the center of the area in the area of ​​Alex Sandro who tries a stop from the chest. For what? To lean on the partner next door? In the heart of the area? A few seconds before the final whistle and the penalty kicks? Yes. Then Darmian needs to be very ready not only to collect but also to touch for Sanchez, a bird of prey to put Perin with the goal of 2-1 on the last dive that gives Inter the 2022 Super Cup. But the nightmare disaster of the Brazilian remains, one of those nightmares to wake up in tears even after years for the bad dream. But it wasn’t a dream, it really happened. Fantasy football would be worth +1, like an assist. In the Supercoppa report cards, it is the boulder that earns him the shame of the worst in the field.

The weak link – Anyone in the season Allegri has tried there on the left – De Sciglio and then also Pellegrini – has made shouts to overtake the Brazilian. Recovered in time for the Super Cup after the forfeit with Roma, with the results that have been seen. It is for this obvious decline in performance, beyond macroscopic errors such as that of San Siro, that Alex Sandro’s position in the future of Juve is one of the most talked about in the team. Only the difficulties in making the transfer market have lengthened his Juventus life, but that it is one of the roles in which to intervene is undisputed. The story of this season – votes in hand – says that before his Super Cup Alex Sandro’s worst game had been the 4-0 sinking at Chelsea, and then always insufficient in the hottest defeats of the season, from Empoli and Sassuolo up to Verona, in addition to Atalanta and on a par with Venice.

The album of horrors – The macroscopic errors in fact, even if it was often bad luck to put Alex Sandro to the sedan. But not always. The own goal in October 2017, the Champions League against Sporting Lisbon, was unfortunate: the Brazilian chases Gelson, who shoots towards Buffon, who rejects Alex Sandro, with the ball that carom in goal and then in goal. It’s only 11 ‘, then Juve will win 2-1. Another bloody own goal is that of 22 December 2020, the 0-2 with Fiorentina that a quarter of an hour from the end devastates Pirlo’s ambitions to avoid the first home knockout of the season (it will end 0-3) to stop just the moment in which he seemed to have found the right path: even there bad luck, a ball that hit him innocently after an intervention punctured by Bonucci. Bad luck was also the deviation from Malinovskyi’s shot who gave Atalanta victory in another key moment of the season last April. Less bad luck, more context, when Barak jumped into his head to stop Juve at 1-1 in Verona in February 2021. Error in the 4-2 left to Rebic in the turnaround suffered by Milan in July 2020. Even then at San Siro . But this cue in the Scala of football will remain in the annals. On the wrong side of history.

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 00:29)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Cursed #stop #Alex #Sandro #decisive #reverse #Brazilians #album #horrors