The popularity of a game involves many things. Not just that players create or use a particular terminology, but a ‘culture’ of their own. That is something that has happened recently with the damn rooms in Among us.

In this case, it falls into the category of creepypasta. That is, terrifying stories shared on the Internet. That is through forums, social networks, and of course, Youtube. Now this InnerSloth title has such a story.

The creepypasta from the cursed rooms in Among Us

You can consult it in the first video that accompanies this note. It is assumed that within this title there is a room that can only be accessed at midnight.

Those who win will see one of their wishes fulfilled, whatever it is. The kind of ‘ritual’ to be performed is mentioned there, where the words of ‘forbidden room, I invoke you’, leave and enter again. Also, the origin must be Asia.

Those who take a look at it will notice that this way of acting is reminiscent of the legend of the Veronica, Bloody Mary or Bloody mary.

That in the sense of invoking a spirit that appears when its name is pronounced a certain number of times. Usually there are three in front of a mirror.

Only this time the latter is replaced by the bright screen of a monitor or mobile to enter the cursed rooms in Among us.

This story reminds us of similar cases from the past

As in the previous case, this also applies to death. When entering such a room, all floating characters are supposed to be covered in blood.

The room in question is called PERDITION, and coincidentally, when nine players get together, the tenth with the same name appears. He warns that it is not possible to abandon the game. The person who does it will be killed, but in the end he says that they will die anyway.

In the second video of this note there is an alleged game session where one of the cursed rooms is accessed in Among us. Obviously, all this seems to be nothing but a creepypasta plus. Something that someone creates to laugh at the cost of the unwary.

Only there is no shortage of those who believe in these types of stories, to a degree that swears and perjures that everything is true. No wonder, since this type of stories exert a great fascination on Internet users.

They are the equivalent of urban legends, but they are transmitted via the Internet, as is the case with Slender man, how famous he was a few years ago. But instead of creating a new entity, the creepypasta of the cursed halls in Among us.

Something similar to the music of the Lavender Town of Pokemon or Sonic.exe. It remains to be seen if what is related to this game of InnerSloth manages to last as long as the examples we mentioned earlier.

