Tenerife plays on Friday in Almería for the first time this season, a day that is not usually given good time to this part. The numbers reveal that the Blue and Whites have lost nine of the last twelve games they played on that day. What’s more, it was against the next opponent that he played most recently on Friday and lost (0-1 with a goal from Ramazani).

To find the last Tenerife victory on such a day, we must go back to April 9 of this year when Sporting de Gijón was defeated. (1-0, with both Fran Sol heading). Curiously, it was against the Asturians when the other two joys were obtained: one of them in January 2020 (2-1) and the other in November 2019 (2-1).

Everything else was upset: in Girona (1-0), Vallecas (2-1), Granada (2-1), Malaga (2-0), Deportivo de La Coruña (2-1), Fuenlabrada (1-0 ), Lugo (1-2) and against Real Oviedo (4-2). It is noteworthy that no ties have been recorded.

Of course, there is also good news for Tenerife on Friday. For example what happened on March 22, 2019 when the insulares fell 0-2 against Osasuna And it was all hissing and worry, but They knew how to react in time to overcome the match and win 3-2.

A few weeks before, the Real Mallorca he had also gone ahead with two goals, but José Luis Oltra’s men scratched a point in the 92nd minute thanks to Tyronne (2-2) and breathed a little. These markers make up a bit of statistics that, in recent times, are not at all flattering.