Pedetista affirmed that Afrânio Barreira is an “evader”; spoke in an interview with the channel “Em Cima do Muro”

Businessman Afrânio Barreira, owner of the Coco Bambu restaurant chain, responded this Thursday (May 5, 2022) the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) after being called “bum”. The pedestrian cursed the businessman during an interview on Monday (May 2, 2022), to the channel On top of the wall. The politician was talking about street trading, when he said:

“[Há] exploitation by unscrupulous businessmen, tax evaders, who are here in Fortaleza carrying out Bolsonarist politics. This bum from Coco Bambu has 50 restaurants in Brazil and in the world, each of them has a different social reason for not paying tax, for being at Super Simples. That’s why they are all Bolsonaristas, because everything is marginal.”

Watch the snippet:

In a note, businessman Afrânio Barreira said that Ciro “did not speak a single truth. He slandered, defamed and insulted all the members of Coco Bambu, who paid, in 2021, more than R$ 100 million in taxes”. According to the text, there is no chain restaurant in Simples Nacional.

Here is the full note:

“He didn’t speak a single truth!

“It slandered, defamed and insulted all the members of Coco Bambu, who paid, in 2021, more than 100 million in taxes! There is no Coco Bambu in Simples Nacional!

“He attacked not only Coco Bambu, but all entrepreneurs in Ceará and Brazil, who in the last 24 hours have spoken out strongly against these statements.

“Coco Bambu is audited by the largest auditing company in the world, PwC, and has never had any reservations. Recently, Coco Bambu also received the international award for ‘Companies with the Best Management’, from Deloitte, the largest consulting company in the world. Only five companies in Brazil achieved this award.

“We are systematically inspected in Ceará. We have zero processes both in the municipality, in the state and in the Union. We are a serious company that has grown through work.

He says 50 restaurants are 64;

There is no Coco Bamboo in the National Simple;

He defames and slanders Coco Bambu, talking about tax evasion. Coco Bambu, mainly in Ceará, has been ostensibly supervised for many years. There has never been tax evasion at Coco Bambu, we have grown organically for 30 years through work.

“We are not taxed by Simples, as the 64 stores have revenues above the maximum limit allowed by Simples.

“In 2021, we paid approximately R$100 million between federal and state taxes, generating 7,200 direct jobs in Brazil. Finally, it is regrettable that a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic uses these means, denigrating good people and spreading untruths to appear in the media.”

reactions

Ciro became the target of criticism among Bolsonaristas after the interview was released. Afrânio Barreira has an attitude aligned with Bolsonaro. In more than one episode, he defended the president’s measures in relation to the relaxation of social isolation and the use of chloroquine in the treatment of covid-19.

The pre-candidate for federal deputy Mayra Pinheiro (PL-CE), known as “Captain Chloroquine”, recorded a video alongside federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL), with the hashtag “We are all Coco Bamboo”at the entrance of one of the brand’s restaurants.

Best answer to Ciro Gomes, who called the entrepreneurs of the Coco Bambu chain as bums: _Ciro, there will be pastel, international shrimp and, if you complain, there’s still dessert and cafezinho._@BolsonaroSP#somostodoscocobamboo pic.twitter.com/oFOdSkyzSg — Dr. Mayra Pinheiro (@dramayraoficial) May 4, 2022

The pre-candidate for the Government of Ceará Captain Wagner (PL) classified Ciro’s statement as a “absurd aggression that reflects the persecution of those who work and undertake in Ceará”.

Fortaleza councilor Carmelo Neto (Republicans) stated that Ciro Gomes “You don’t know anything at all.”