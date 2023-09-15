J-POP Manga has released all the details on the arrival in Italy of Cursed Adolescencesingle volume created by Aya Fumino. The work is made up of six short stories all written by women, and it will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from September 20th at the introductory price of €12.00.

J-POP Manga presents Cursed Adolescence by Aya Fumino The debut of illustrator Aya Fumino arrives in Italy with six stories of young protagonists dealing with difficult loves, uncertainties and loneliness “Classmates. Those scary men. Mum and dad. Please, just for today let’s close our eyes and pretend nothing happened. And then, from tomorrow, we will start gritting our teeth again.” Milan, 15 September 2023. The illustrator has more than 70,000 followers on Twitter Aya Fumino debuts with his first manga work! J-POP Manga door to Italy Cursed Adolescencea collection of six short all-female stories about the intense feelings and fragilities of a series of young and very human protagonists. A high school girl is obsessed with her stalker who idolizes her like a goddess. An intriguing relationship but with an uncertain outcome begins between an idol and a fan of hers who are apparently polar opposites. The desperate desire to be part of a family leads a girl to an extravagant choice. Six young, vulnerable and dissatisfied characters, searching for balance, by any means necessary. Each story reserves the reader an unthinkable and shocking ending. “My aim was to represent the moment in which absolute certainty collapses,” writes the author in the afterword. To explore the weaknesses and contradictions of the human soul, this is a unique volume Cursed Adolescence Of Aya Fumino will be in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from September 20th. Cursed Adolescence

by Aya Fumino

Single volume

Format – 15×21 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 208, B/W + Color

Price – €12.00

Source: J-POP Manga