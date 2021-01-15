“It is a blessing to be an exporter, you have cheaper food than in the rest of the world, that’s why you can sell them“, he pointed Juan Manuel Garzon, economist at the Mediterranean Foundation. “Agri-food from quality, creation of job, dollars for the whole economy, Value chains of scope and international insertion ”, he pondered Marcelo elizondo, director of the consulting firm DNI. “More than two thirds of Argentine exports come from the agro-industrial complexes”, He highlighted David miazzo, chief economist of the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de la Argentina (FADA).

Thus, almost in chorus, although at a distance and without speaking to each other, three experts in international trade consulted by Clarion They went to the crossroads of the statements of the national deputy of the Frente de Todos, Fernanda vallejos placeholder image, who stated that in Argentina “we have the curse of exporting food.”

Garzón put into consideration that “the consumer in an importing country pays more for food usually for three reasons “:

a) import duties (they can be low but there are always);

b) transportation costs (having the products taken away);

c) costs of maintaining higher levels of stocks (an importing country usually operates with larger stocks than an exporting country, it cannot risk running out of products as basic as food, this is transferred to the price of the products).

In political terms, Elizondo remarked that “Vallejos’s expressions are not isolated sayings. They are linked to numerous government decisions that have included support and increases in withholdings on agri-food, export limits such as the recent one on corn, regulatory discrimination against agro-exports, and a complicated regulatory and political context, which is obstructive of exports in general but which especially affects agri-food exports that they make up more than two thirds of the total in our country ”.

Argentine exports and imports in recent years, with 2020 estimated because the numbers are not yet closed.

The data on exports for 2020 are not yet closed, but the three specialists estimate that the agro-industrial proportion will be between 67 and 70% of the total. They agree that the highest record in at least 30 years. With the numbers closed to November, Garzón indicated that “in 11 months 2020 we exported US $ 34.4 billion of raw materials that are used to make food (grains, soy flour, etc.) and food (meats, fruits, dairy, etc.). These exports represented 67.5% of total exports of goods.

Taking from January to November of each year, because the figures for December 2020 have not yet been surveyed, the evolution of agri-food in Argentina is noted. (Source: Mediterranean Foundation)

Weight of agribusiness in total Argentine exports. The first 11 months of each year were computed because the December 2020 figures have not yet been released. (Source: Mediterranean Foundation).

Focusing on performance in 2020, Miazzo highlighted what happened in the first semester, marked by the world at the worst moment of the pandemic. He specified that in that period, agroindustrial exports explained the 74% of the country’s total exports ”. And he estimated that as a whole, 2020 will undoubtedly be above the levels of the previous 5 years, when it ranged between 60 and 65% “.

The FADA economist highlighted three issues that influenced in parallel. On the one hand, in the context of Covid-19, food production continued to function with certain normality while other activities had various restrictions, especially in April and May, in large cities.

Another factor is the exchange rate, and fundamentally the gap between dollar quotes, which discourages external sales but much more in non-agricultural sales.

A third cause of the greater agribusiness preponderance in foreign trade is the price of grains and their derivatives, As it intensified as of September, it is likely that it will place agro-industrial exports at a historical record, close to 70%.

FADA’s agro-industrial exports monitor reflects the weight of Argentina’s total foreign sales.

Elizondo concludes that “for Argentina to export agri-food is to export value. Because it is generated in its own chains but also because the productive ecosystems link agri-food production to other chains such as transport and logistics, agricultural and automotive machinery, inputs and supplies, financing, services, technology of information and marketing.

Thus, in addition, “contribute to other sectors of the economy, since agro-exports are the only ones that generate comfortable commercial surpluses that allow having the foreign exchange required to pay for imports, accumulate reserves, and pay external obligations ”.

