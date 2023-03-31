Take hold of one of the most popular genres of all time, which is experiencing a second youth in the last decade, take a captivating cartoon graphic style, add a tasty pirate plot and… rats. These are the ingredients used by Petoons Studio And PQube to create theirs Curse of the Sea Ratsa metroidvania that arouses curiosity for some of its mechanics, and that captivates from the first glance for its cartoon appearance, which also given the reference animal made anthropomorphic, can only bring to mind that animation masterpiece such as Brisby and the secret of NIMH from 1982. We are faced with a title that can definitely put you in the corner if played alone, and that can make you have a lot of fun if you take advantage of it in multiplayer. Let’s find out better in our review, reminding you that it will be available from April 6, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC on Steam and GOG.

The dark pirate witch!

The main plot of the adventure is introduced with a short initial video, and a couple of very simple dialogues immediately after. The British Captain’s Ship Benjamin Smith has been attacked on the Irish coast by the dark pirate witch Flora Burnwhich thanks to the power of a ring has transformed the entire crewincluding the captain in anthropomorphic rats. As if that weren’t enough, in addition to presenting herself as a growing threat thanks to the use of that arcane power, the witch has kidnapped the captain’s little son, Timothy (another factor that probably turns out to be another citation to the NIMH secret). Unfortunately all the captain can do, in order not to abandon the ship and the crew, is to send a handful of 4 prisoners of the British Empire with the task of saving his son, recovering the ring, and regaining the human bodies. As often happens, things will always get worse, and our adventure will really begin shortly thereafter.

In the initial bars we will also meet Wu Yuna spirit present within theAncestral Amulet that will be given to us at the start of the game, as well as the other fragment of theEye of the snake, the jewel that pairs with the witch’s ring. Wu Yun will help us and guide us through the adventure, allowing us to increase our power, to teleport us, heal us fully, and make us change or select the active hero(s). But who are our 4 heroes?

A wild quartet

The 4 prisoners have been transformed into “ratty” versions of what they used to be by men and women, who will have to get used to their new bodies, gradually strengthening themselves, and taking advantage of their unique abilities. The four of the brigade are:

David Douglas : An American colonist recently enlisted in the Continental Army to fight against the British Empire. He attacks with a saber and the magical power of him will make him fire a powerful gunshot. His clothing is another excellent reference, since obviously inspired by that of Guybrush Threepwood in Monkey Island 2.

Little Bison : A Cheyenne female huntress arrested for freeing an English detachment's horses while the soldiers were sleeping. She strikes with both melee and ranged daggers. Her magical attack allows her to throw electric daggers. You are a very balanced character who allows you to stall.

Knock : a runaway slave from the island of Barbados, who leads a group of rebels who oppose slavery. The most tank of the characters, very strong always attacks melee with his fists, and his magical attack creates a shockwave in the immediate vicinity.

Akane Yamakawa: A Japanese onna-bugeisha. A shogunate warrior on a secret mission to America. The leanest of the characters and the most agile of hers, she is able to attack with her spear in rapid succession. She possesses a magical action that harnesses the power of water that causes her to move as she strikes opponents.

As you will have understood everyone has their strengths and weaknessesand theirs unique skills will increase, they will change Well yes they will evolve during your game. Their characterization does not end there, because these four improvised heroes in fact possess distinct personalitiesand often in the story, when we encounter bosses, they will come out (they have all been fully dubbed in English).

From the bowels of the earth to the sky!

But let’s start from the beginning: Curse of the Sea Rats is a title that by construction incorporates the classic stylistic features of 2D Metroidvaniaor map with vertical and horizontal scrolling backdrops, with interconnected rooms and zones that alternate changing places and biomes, action combat, or monsters that will reappear always every time you pass from one panel to another (boss excluded, of course).

Starting from this assumption, many of you will be happy to know that you will be able to play the whole adventure as you want, whether it is a demanding challenge in single player, or it is a real charge to the boarding with more characters on the screen (obviously up to 4). You can change characters or add/remove players at points with high spiritual energy (those where we can summon Wu Yun), where also the our life will recharge at most, and where we can spend our spirit points to empower us. The statistics of the characters will always be visible in the menu, where you can also keep an eye on theinventory they objects.

To fight you will have the classic attack keys, special attack, parry (against some decidedly fundamental enemies) and jump. As already mentioned in the character introductions, each of them has a different special attack. But the real questions come when it comes to powering up: how will our captives level up? Well, by killing enemies you will gain experience, spirit pointsAnd gold.

L’experience it will level you up, and levels are shared, so all four characters will get it and level it up at the same time. Different speech for i spirit points: these are one of the currencies in the game, and will be spent both to activate the teleportation portals and to buy upgrades from our characters’ skill trees. Be careful though, the skills are unique and dedicated to the character chosen, consequently if you want to enhance the others too, you will have to farm spirit points. These also function in part as the “souls” of soulslikes: if you die, you will lose a small percentage of it which will remain in the place of your departure, and which you can recover by returning. The fact of losing only a part of it is decidedly not very punitive and gives a certain relaxation.

Sure, when you come back to life after defeat and you will return to the last summon point you visitedyou will have to put up with Wu Yun’s lecture, who will not be asked to “kindly insult you” by belittling your abilities.

L’goldFinally, it will be your currency of exchange with certain vendor who can provide you with useful items during your mission. There will also be some NPCs as the genre has it, that they will also award you gods secondary tasks that you can decide to complete to obtain advantages.

Nice and slim

Technically speaking, Curse of the Sea Rats is undoubtedly a little gem. Our test took place on Nintendo Switch, alternating between portable and docked modes in the various phases, obviously testing the title with both pads and joy-cons. In this specific release, we can say that Petoons studio team has done their best to reduce input lag, which has largely succeeded, but which suffers a bit from the limitations of the console (as well as uploads from panel to panel are affected). These little nuisances are felt especially against enemies where readiness is everything, such as those where parrying is vital.

The boss fights are differentiated and very tasty to faceand like the rest of the game they do not lead the player to total frustration: learning and repeating will still be a rule, but even if you are not a master of the genre, you will still be able to get away with it, especially if you play with more people.

All of this translates into a very streamlined gameplaywith a never too invasive presence of enemies on the screen, traps and obstacles that will put you to the test, cartoons that are never overly complicated in the drawings, and many different situations to study.

Art and quote

Going to conclude the review of Curse of the Sea Rats, we want to include several important features, which are worth mentioning. First of all the one that is there for all to see, the princess who has probably charmed and intrigued the players: the graphics.

Curse of the Sea Rats is artistically a bonbon, beautiful to look at and drawn entirely by hand, with some flaws that are noticeable in some cases on slightly more open spaces and backdrops with not exactly perfect resolution (we always talk about the docked Switch version). In portable the question changes, but some of these smudges are seen in any case. As mentioned at the beginning, the style used is reminiscent of the immortal animated film Brisby and the secret of NIMHbut this is not the only mention.

Indeed we find in flashes the presence of influences from Monkey Islandeven on the floor narrativestarting from David’s outfit, up to the video interludes that start automatically when a place or a milestone is reached (“in the meantime…” and you are catapulted into a pirate ship where the captain talks to her crew).

Among the last notes, we want to remind you that the title is completely translated into Italian, from the dialogues, to the menus, to the description of the objects. Instead, we must only conditionally promote the soundtrack, which is not too characteristic and simply catchy notes in the background.