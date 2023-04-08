Curse of the sea rats And available from today on PC and console, as the launch trailer published in the past few hours by PQube and the Petoons Studio team: it is a particular metroidvania with a strongly cartoonish characterization.

The game is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, and stages a metroidvania-style hybrid action but with a very particular style.

The story tells of the epic escape of four prisoners from the British Empire, who were magically transformed into rats by the pirate witch Flora Burn.

All this starts a whirlwind of incredible events between levels to platforms, fights, boss battles and a huge variety of environments ranging from the coast of Ireland to the seas around the world, all in a strange pirate world starring mice.

It was all done with handmade 2D graphics and carefully animated to find an effect that closely resembles several classic animated products, with the possibility of tackling the game in single player but also in 4-player cooperative multiplayer with drop-in / drop-out functionality.

Between jumps, puzzles to solve, fights and treasure hunting, Curse of the Sea Rats looks like something very special even if you look at the launch trailer, waiting to find out better.