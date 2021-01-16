Among the most entertaining genres that users can enjoy are action RPGs. And while Xbox Game Pass subscribers have received a good example such as Torchlight III, they may be in the mood for something newer. And there we find a very interesting game such as the new game from Passtech Games and Focus Home Interactive. Curse of the Dead Gods Confirms Xbox Release Date, Playstation, Switch and PC with a spectacular trailer full of praise.

Curse of the Dead Gods confirms its release date on Xbox for February 23, being one that will offer a new action and role adventure exploiting the style of the most demanding roguelike.

Curse of the Dead Gods has received all kinds of accolades for its early access phase in Steam, becoming one of those games that could be very interesting. With over 90% positive reviews, many of the community’s suggestions have been used to polish the experience of roguelike action that will offer starting February 23 on all platforms, as a full game.

You seek untold riches, eternal life, divine power… and it all leads you to this cursed temple, a seemingly infinite labyrinth with bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.

Curse of the Dead God is a roguelike with abilities exploring a dark and cruel temple with many rooms and corridors. There are all kinds of weapons, from swords and spears, to pistols and bows. Light and fire will be vital to face the enemies that are in the darkness of these scenarios, and it is one of those games that each game will seek expose a different action and environments. There are a large number of enemies and several final bosses in each phase to face multiple challenges.

The direct of Passtech Games, Sylvain Passot, commented what “The incredible community that has grown around the game has really steered it in the right direction. We look forward to welcoming all players to the Temple and are looking forward to 2021 for new and exciting content » . An adventure that seems to promise heavy doses of action and entertainment, offering a single player experience.

Curse of the Dead Gods Confirms Xbox Release Date, among other platforms, for the next February 23.

