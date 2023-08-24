The season of records

In this 2023 there has often been talk of records and primates broken. Almost all involved Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The duo made up of the Dutch driver and the Austrian car has so far disintegrated the competition. The Milton Keynes stable won all the first 12 races of the season, erasing from the annals the record of McLaren 1988, author with Senna and Prost of 11 consecutive successes. In the Netherlands, on his home track, Verstappen could also collect his ninth win in a row, equaling the record set in 2013 by Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc’s punishments

In the coming weeks, however, another record could also fall, decidedly less noble and coveted, by the hand – despite himself – of Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque from Ferrari is experiencing a positive 2023 on a personal level, with three podiums achieved – Ferrari’s only seasonal ones – despite a vehicle that has often not been up to his talent. The driver from the Principality, who could announce the renewal of his contract with the Maranello team at Monza, then confirmed his great speed over the flying lap, also managing to snatch two pole positions during the season. The second, taken at Spa, came thanks to Max Verstappen’s drop on the grid, but it still allowed him to climb to 20 career pole starts.

Equaled Bottas

A number that, perhaps not everyone knows, represents a primacy equaled. In fact, Leclerc has become – on a par with Valtteri Bottas – the driver to have obtained more pole positions in the history of F1 without however having ever conquered a world title. So another pole will be enough to make the Ferrari driver the sole holder of this unwelcome record. Certainly the comparison between Leclerc and Bottas is unfair, given that the Monegasque was only able to enjoy a truly title-worthy car for a poor season, while Bottas lived in Mercedes throughout the golden era 2017-2021.

Lots of poles, no title

On the flying lap in qualifying, Leclerc’s numbers are impressive: the boy who grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy has one 17.5% pole start percentage, higher for example than that of Verstappen himself, ‘stationary’ at 15.4%. In the entire history of Formula 1, among the drivers who have conquered more than one pole position, only eight have done better than Leclerc in terms of percentage. These are legendary names that have made the history of motorsport: Fangio, Clark, Ascari, Senna, Hamilton, Moss, Michael Schumacher and Vettel. Of these, only Moss has never been crowned champion, finishing second in the standings four times. Another record that Leclerc hopes to avoid in the coming years.