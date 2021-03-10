UK retailer Currys has launched a lottery system for the release of new PlayStation 5 consoles.

It follows nationwide problems across numerous UK retailers, as demand for consoles continues to outstrip supply – and new machines are pounced upon by stock scalpers looking to turn a profit.

You can sign up now for a Currys Priority Pass via the retailer’s website. You’ll need to leave a name, email and address – then cross your fingers and hope for the best (thanks, VGC).

Lucky entrants will then be picked at random and emailed details of how to make a purchase at a store near them. Winners will have 72 hours to buy a console or they will then lose their chance.

The scheme’s launch comes around a month ahead of 12th April, the earliest date currently set out by the UK government for non-essential retailers to reopen.

Stock shortages and price scalping has been a persistant problem for both Sony and Microsoft since the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X last year.

Online, scalping groups have used subscriber groups and bots to shortcut queues and even purchase consoles before they have been made publicly available.

On the high street, trade-in chain CEX has made headlines for offering hugely inflated sums for the new consoles – leading to criticism it is helping fuel scarcity in exchange for profit.

The UK government has taken notice of the issue – though nothing seems likely to change in the short-term.