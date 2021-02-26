Seth Curry is in exceptional shape. He averages the highest number of career points (13) and equals his best assist record (2.7). All this, with shooting percentages available to only a select few. In shots of two he is 49.6% correct, from triple in 46.8% and, from the free throw line, 93.8%. Its aim is of such magnitude that, as of mid-February, it was at 50% -50% -100%, something that has never been achieved in history. His great ability from the perimeter has fitted like a glove (the same one they are after) in Philadelphia, a franchise that, with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid as the main swords, dominated the inside game but was lame from long distance. His arrival, along with that of other shooters such as Danny Green, has propelled the team led by Doc Rivers to the first position of the East, where he ties in victories (22) with the Nets of the big-three.

In Philadeplhia, the campaign is proving so successful that its gerente general, Daryl Morey, has come to ensure that, at the end of the season, anything other than winning the championship would seem like a failure. “We definitely have a chance to win and we will continue to work hard for it. We have a very good chance.”he stated earlier in the month. Morey, who came to the franchise this season, was in charge of reforming a team that, in many moments, found itself on the verge of a total reconstruction. Seth Curry was one of the pieces he decided to incorporate. In the operation, he sent Josh Richardson and a future round of the Draft to the Mavericks. An operation that, at the moment, does not seem to be giving a bad performance.

After the victory of Philadelphia against Dallas, the little Curry spoke about everything that happened in the market. After signing 15 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds, he stuck out his chest and sent a clear message to his former team: “I have nothing personal against Rick or anyone from Dallas, I respect them a lot and I had a good time there, but it seems clear to me that they were wrong when deciding to transfer me. It was a bad move on a commercial and sporting level “, declared before the media.

The truth is that, at this point, in Dallas they miss him. It is still too early to draw conclusions. Without going any further, before that defeat, Luka Doncic’s team had only added one more in the last seven games. After a terrible start to the season, the Texan team seems to be recovering, already being in positions of Play-in, but the offensive fluidity, for the moment, is not the same. Last season, the franchise was not only the best attack in the league, but also the most dangerous in history. This year, on the other hand, it ranks twelfth in defensive rating. And there, Curry has a lot to do with it.