The deal raises his salary to $62.6 million for the 2026/2027 season, bringing him closer to the list of athletes earning more than $1 billion.

Stephen Curry, player of the NBAsigned a new 1-year contract extension with Golden State Warriors. With the new deal, his salary will be $62.6 million (R$353.5 million) for the 2026/2027 season. In addition, according to the website Sporticothe contract will bring his total career earnings, including salary and endorsements, to more than $1 billion.

Since being drafted in 2009, Curry has won 4 NBA titles. He currently has 2 years remaining on his current contract, which is worth $215 million. This season, his salary will be $55.8 million, keeping him as the highest-paid player in the league for the 8th consecutive year.

Consequently, the contract extension will increase his career earnings to more than $500 million, putting him alongside LeBron James and Kevin Durant. That group is set to grow even further as NBA salaries continue to rise, fueled by a new $77 billion media deal.

LeBron James is currently the only NBA player to reach the $1 billion mark in career earnings, so Curry and Kevin Durant are on track to join him, provided they fulfill their contracts and maintain their endorsement deals. It’s worth noting that Michael Jordan, with $2.7 billion through 2023, remains the highest-paid athlete of all time.

Sponsorships by Stephen Curry

Off the court, Curry is a standout with his endorsements. In fact, he earned an estimated $50 million last season. His endorsements include Callaway, CarMax, Rakuten and Subway. In addition, his deal with Under Armour, where he recently took on the role of president of the Curry Brand, is his largest endorsement deal. Under Armour announced that Curry will expand his involvement to include golf and women’s and youth products, with $75 million in restricted stock to vest in 2029 and 2034, according to Sportico.

Additionally, Stephen Curry also won the gold medal with the United States men’s basketball team at the Olympics, alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards.