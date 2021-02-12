Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, one of the fittest players in the NBA, scored 40 points on 10 3-pointers in Thursday’s win over the Magic as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Sixers off a dominant Joel Embiid. .

With an average of 37.4 points and 6.4 triples in the five games in February, Curry offers the version with which he won two consecutive MVP (Most Valuable Player) awards between 2014 and 2016,

This Thursday, against a casualty-hit Orlando Magic, Curry nailed four 3-pointers in the first quarter for a final total of 10 pitches from 19 attempts.

True to form, Curry hit from all sorts of distances prompting teammates like Mexican-American Juan Toscano-Anderson to celebrate a teammate’s 3-pointer before he even threw it.

The point guard, who also managed 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals, has already accumulated 17 games with at least 10 triples scored. Only five players accompany Curry on that list and the second placed, his teammate Klay Thompson, reaches six games.

With 25 points and 13 rebounds, Montenegrin center Nikola Vucevic once again led the Magic, a team devastated by injuries. This Thursday Frank Mason III, starter due to the injury of the first two bases, also had to leave the game due to a problem in the right groin.

The Portland Trail Blazers resisted another display from Cameroonian center Joel Embiid and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 in a thrilling finale.

Embiid, one of the great candidates for MVP this season, added 35 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks while his Australian squire Ben Simmons was on the verge of a triple double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists.

Damian Lillard’s Blazers (30 points) were more successful in a final in which veteran Carmelo Anthony, who had a great performance with 24 points, scored two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining that put them ahead to Portland 116-114.

On the last play, the Sixers threw out on the Blazers side but Rob Covington stole the ball, sealing the victory for the hosts.

The Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 120-106 with an exhibition of two regulars, Semi Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard, who broke a record for triples in the historic franchise.

Ojeleye, who started this time as a starter, posted the highest scoring of his career with 24 points and 6/8 on 3s while rookie Pritchard finished with 20 points and also 6/8 on 3-point shooting.

In this way, Ojeleye and Pritchard became the first couple to score at least six triples each in the same game in the history of the Celtics, the most successful team in the NBA along with the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 rings.

For their part, the two team figures, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, finished with just 17 and 12 points, respectively.

The Miami Heat achieved their fourth consecutive victory on the Houston Rockets court by 101-94 with a triple-double by Jimmy Butler: 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Heat, who lost in the last Finals to the Lakers, are rebounding from their disappointing start to the season and are already just one spot behind the East’s playoff spots.

The Rockets, on their side, remain in the lower part of the West and this Thursday they saw how two other important players, Victor Oladipo and PJ Tucker, added to their injury report.

Point guard John Wall, with 17 points and 7 assists, and center DeMarcus Cousins, with 16 points and 11 rebounds, led the Texas team’s offense.

Also on Thursday, the NBA fined young Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young $ 20,000 for using “inappropriate language” directed at a referee after Wednesday’s 118-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The 22-year-old guard protested furiously at the end of regulation time, claiming he had been fouled by rival center Willie Cauley-Stein on the last play.

In that action, Italian Danilo Gallinari missed the final pitch and the Hawks lost the game.

In a statement, the NBA stressed that the referees were right by not pointing out the clash between Young and Cauley-Stein, which occurred in a blockade, as a fault.