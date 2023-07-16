Sunday, July 16, 2023
Curry, NBA star, dazzles in golf: impressive hole in one

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Curry, NBA star, dazzles in golf: impressive hole in one

Curry

Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry.

The famous NBA basketball player is in the news for his tremendous hit in a golf tournament.

Stephen Curryone of the biggest NBA stars of the last decade, showed this Saturday that he is also a great golf talent with a spectacular hole in one at the American Century Championship.

Hole in one

The Golden State Warriors point guard signed that enormous moment on the seventh hole in this famous tournament that takes place in Lake Tahoe (Nevada, USA) and in which other stars of the sport -not golf professionals- also participate. Like quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

A four-time NBA champion, Curry celebrated his hole-in-one with an explosion of joy and ran onto the green with open arms to huge applause from the crowd.

“This is my second hole in one ever (…). But to do it on this hole is incredible,” he told the American broadcast.

Curry also joked about the long run he did to celebrate his hole-in-one: “I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, but it’ll be for a good reason.” A great fan of golf, the greatest triple shooter in NBA history closed Friday as the leader of the American Century Championship.

EFE

More sports news

