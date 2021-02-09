If we review the rosters of the West, player by player, individually or as a whole, we can see that the Spurs are far from the top positions. They are worse, a priori, than Utah, the two teams from Los Angeles or Suns, who are ahead of them in the West. But they also lose in the comparison with Blazers, Kings, Denver or Warriors, their latest victim. Nor can it be said that they are on a level with other laggards, such as Pelicans or Grizzlies. Even the Rockets, without Harden or Westbrook (or D’Antoni, Morey …), look better. And the Wolves, sunk in the deepest well of an ultra-competitive Conference, in which nobody is well except the first three, a little Phoenix and maybe, just maybe, the Spurs. It is possible that saying that they are fine, in the strict sense of the word, is not the most appropriate; they simply do what they have to do, they win when it is their turn and they lose when they do not give for more, they do not play brilliant but they do play well, they have good foundations with which to make up for their lack of talent and emerge in a West in which everyone loses more that they. At least for now.

This is all so thanks to Gregg Popovich, of course. The legendary coach has been in the NBA for more than 30 years, almost 25 as the head coach of one of the greatest post-Jordan dynasties there has been. A quarter of a century in which he has broken numerous records and won up to five rings, taking full advantage of his association with Tim Duncan (and Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili), improving with the passage of time, and surviving after the retirement of power forward, a star who lost light in his later years but is indivisible to that of the old coach. Popovich has grown his hair out and grown older (he is 72 years old), but he has not stopped showing off his sour character and making the best of his templates, better or worse. Pop It is pure NBA history, a unique coach who is nothing like the one who started in 1997, fired by Bob Hill for his work and grace, which has improved with time and has dominated the era of tall men (ball in-out), that of pick and roll and the triple. And that he continues to venture into a competition that does not wait for anyone year after year, without end, and with gossip about his retirement after Tokyo (if there is one). Although, as they have already said in the Texas directive, “Popovich will retire when he wants“.

Against the Warriors, San Antonio gave one more example of how things have to be done. Steve Kerr’s team (a man who was under Popovich as a player), He started emboldened, with 36 points in the first quarter (13 from Curry), and 7 triples in 11 attempts. So far they came: Popovich’s magic left the visitors at 23, 21 and 20 points in the last three periods, in which they scored, in a combined way, another 6 triples … of 26. An embarrassment that allowed the Spurs get ahead, although they took time to do so. The comeback was gradual, not the result of a spectacular streak, either because of the lack of Texas offensive talent or because of the resistance of Golden State, which held out as long as it could but gave way in the end. There was still a victory option, but Draymond Green (7 + 10 + 10, but 5 losses) inexplicably messed it up. The Warriors threw out with 8.7 seconds to go and 103-100 on the scoreboard, but Green conceded after Curry failed to do so and threw headlong from near midfield. Perhaps (with this man, you never know), his intention was to free-kick Derrick White and cause three free throws, but the local player did not enter the trap and the game fell on the local side.

Curry finished with 32 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, while Kelly Oubre contributed 24 and Wiggins stayed at 11. For the Spurs, who are 14-10, just half a game behind the Suns’ fourth place and a margin over Portland., highlighted Dejounte Murray, who had a splendid performance: 27 points (10 of 19 in field goals), 10 rebounds, 4 assists … and 8 steals. In addition, double-double for Jakob Poeltl (14 + 11) and 21 + 6 + 10 for the illogically good version of DeMar DeRozan, who is curdling a huge season (20.5 + 5.1 + 6.6 on average) and is improving a maligned reputation, in addition to opposing for the All Star. Ironies of fate, when Curry returns and the Spurs worsen their roster, there are five places difference in the West between both teams … but with San Antonio in front and the Warriors behind. Surely, the former will go down and the latter up, but no one should relax with an eternal team, who has done everything, seen everything and does not believe in forecasts that can always be false. After all, they are trained by Gregg Popovich. And all that it entails.