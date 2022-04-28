The duel between mvp decides game-5, which gives the Warriors the conference semifinal with Memphis or Minnesota. The Nuggets, despite another Serbian show, close their season

Davide Chinellato & commat; dchinellato



Eventually Golden State remembered how to win the playoff series. The Warriors haven’t won one since 2019, and in the third quarter, with the Nuggets ahead by 10, Steve Kerr had to remind him that it’s that pressure that makes it all special. “It seemed like we forgot how to win, that we felt the pressure of having to win at home. But we fought and… it was good like that,” says Steph Curry. He was the one who reminded his teammates how to progress in the playoffs, leading the Warriors to the conference semifinals with 30 points, to the duel with one between Memphis and Minnesota that can begin on Sunday at 9.30pm Italian time. But to take out Denver 4-1, to take 102-98 game-5, Golden State had to work a lot, because Nikola Jokic is an exceptional player who has done everything (30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists), including playing with a discomfort in his right adductor, to make sure the Nuggets’ season lasted at least one more game. It wasn’t enough.

Battle – The dominant Warriors of the first three games have given way to the uncertain ones of the last two. In race-5 Kerr put Curry back in the quintet, after the first 4 matches as a 6th man ("I have it in the curriculum now, but I hope I don't have to do it again" Steph joked), trying to line up the new one right away. Death Lineup with Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. To do so, the coach removed Kevon Looney from the quintet, and the Warriors ended up paying her under the basket. And also in attack, with the three guards unable to find the harmony that had made the difference in the first games. Steph exploded in the last quarter, in which he put up 11 points by engaging in a wonderful head-to-head from phenomena. Thompson, 15 points and 9 rebounds, showed that he is getting himself back in defense too; Poole, 8 points with 3/10 shooting, probably played his worst game of the series, after the first 3 as a rising star. Golden State's X-Factor was Gary Payton II, invaluable in the last quarter both in defense and with triples. The Warriors have won a real battle with Denver, useful for the rest of the playoffs: they have the potential to be a title, but they are still a work in progress mentally, with the veterans having to remember how to win in the playoffs and the young ones having to learn how to do it.

Applause – Denver deserves only applause. The 4-1 is a disappointment, but with all the injuries they've had, including Game-5 where Malone lost Austin Rivers in the first half, the best defender over Curry, the Nuggets deserve nothing but compliments. "I'm incredibly proud of mine," says Malone. Of course, we didn't win which was what we came here for, but under 3-0 we could have given up and we didn't. As we didn't in a full season. of injuries in which we still won 48 games. I go home with my head held high, like all my players. And we will work to be an even better team next year. " To do this, Denver needs help for Jokic. The MVP arrived exhausted at the end of the match, but put on another incredible show that kept the Nuggets in the running to the end. His 12 points in the fourth period, going head-to-head with Curry to win, are the perfect example of what makes the Serbian unique. "I hope he wins the mvp, because if he really deserves it," said Malone. Denver had the best aids for Jokic on the bench: the injured Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. On the pitch, the MVP's best shoulder was his change, DeMarcus Cousins, 19 points in the 15 minutes played in place of the Serbian. The Nuggets, as Malone points out, come out with their heads held high: they are in the door of the winning club, but they need help to get inside.

The match – Golden State appears to be in control throughout the first half, but the Denver defense pushes the wall up in the last 4 minutes and at half-time the scoreboard says 48-48. The Warriors go into confusion in attack also in the third quarter and the Nuggets change gear, running away with Jokic up to 64-54 at 7'54 "from the siren. It is Cousins, with the mvp on the bench for fouls and a sore adductor, to keep Warriors reaction at bay: 7 points in a row and Denver at the end of the third quarter is ahead 78-70. Golden State immediately closes the hole and the final is a wonderful head-to-head between phenomena, with Curry on one side and Jokic on the other Steph's are heavier, who gets help from Payton and sends the Warriors to the semifinals in the West with the free shots.

Golden State: Curry 30 (5/11 from two, 5/11 from three, 5/7 free throws), Thompson 15, Payton 15. Rebounds: Thompson 9. Assists: Green 6.

Denver: Jokic 30 (12/16, 0/2, 6/8 tl), Cousins ​​19, Gordon 15. Rebounds: Jokic 19. Assist: Jokic 8.