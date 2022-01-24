With the Suns (36-9 and great feelings) fired up in the West, the fight behind them includes some Warriors in trouble but who are getting games and some Jazz who, right now, do not convey the feeling of contenders and they look like a Featherweight. The 94-92 in the Bay showed that none of the teams is in a good moment… but it illuminated, because sometimes enough to win, to the Warriors, who prevailed with great difficulty, at the buzzer (like against the Rockets but this time due to the rival’s mistakes) and with a feeling of relief that also makes a difference in the standings: 34-31, three games of the Suns and with three of advantage over the Grizzlies. The Jazz (30-17) have lost seven of the last nine, an unforeseen crisis, and are fourth in the West, more pending right now from the Mavericks (who are three games behind them) than from the Suns and Warriors, further and further away.

Donovan Mitchell was missing, but the Warriors are still without Draymond Green and they also didn’t have Klay Thompson (knee discomfort, maximum caution) or Andre Iguodala. Under minimums, they can celebrate that they beat the Jazz despite the fact that it was not a good night for Stephen Curry, whose poor streak in the shot lengthens and lengthens. He’s 35/117 in 3s in January, and it always seems like the next night. it will be the night… but is not. This time he added 13 points with a 5/20, 1/13 in triples, many mistakes in the fourth quarter and many problems to score that spoiled his good game in direction (good in the pass, few turnovers) and his effort in defense. In the Bay there is even talk of a possible hand injury, something that Curry himself and Steve Kerr reject. The shots are simply supposed to go back in any day at the usual rate…

As Green recovers and Curry is reunited, the Warriors add from the defense and the contribution of a choral lot: Kevon Looney’s work, very important, Jordan Poole’s points (20), Damion Lee’s triples (4/6 for 12 points), Andrew Wiggins’ deaf effort this time… enough even with only 11 points in a last quarter (11-17) in which some Jazz almost escaped alive who threatened to fall off the cliff in the third. A team that forces few mistakes from the rival in defense and that, above all, is in a very poor moment in attack. And more without Mitchell. Bad percentages from a Bogdanovic (21 points) who couldn’t be the final hero, Ingles (10), Conley (9) and Rudy Gobert (12+18 rebounds) without a prize. The Jazz are at their worst in recent seasons, and they didn’t take advantage of the saw teeth of some Warriors also in trouble… but with more energy and more defense. Above in a Western hierarchy that this game showed belongs, at its peak, to the Phoenix Suns. At least as Curry and the Warriors navigate this minimum version.

Nuggets 117 – Pistons 111

In Colorado, life is still the same and we have to thank the basketball gods for it. Nikola Jokic was once again the ultimate weapon against some Detroit Pistons that have improved somewhat in the last weeks and that they fought the game against the Denver Nuggets until the last seconds. The problem is that the final minute was to forget, with two lost balls, a foul in attack… “We have to value the ball and right now we are not doing it. We have to play each possession as if it were the last. Until we grow up and take it that way, we are going to be sad many times this year,” said Dwane Casey, coach of the Pistons. The point is that it happened from a 109-109 at 1:45 from the end to the final 117-111. An 8-2 run in less than two minutes in which, of course, it was protagonist Jokic scoring the 4 free throws he had in the final 60 seconds. Before, the Serbian had managed a match that was not far from the ones he has played lately. Even if he did not achieve his fifth consecutive triple-double, he fell short: 34 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Facundo Campazzo had a solid day in which, without great numbers, he did contribute well to the result when he had the opportunity. The Argentine scored 9 points but scored more shots than he missed (4/6). The Nuggets have a one-and-a-half game lead over seventh-placed Wolves and are beginning to look further and further behind their next challengers in the race for sixth place, the two Los Angeles teams.