And there goes Stephen Curry, again: 38 points, 11 assists, 9 triples with a 9/14 that does not sound extraordinary to him and that was something inconceivable before his emergence in an NBA in which he already has 50 games with at least eight triples scored. He is followed by the historic James Harden, who accumulates 21. More: The Warriors are 5-0 in the five games in which Curry has passed 30 points. AND from their 0-2 with a -65 total they have gone to 5-4 that has them in perfect competitive line in a West that is a scrum of eleven teams with 4 or 5 defeats. One is the Clippers, who have gone from 2-0 to 6-4. It’s 4-4 in eight games, nothing particularly flashy. Neither promising nor worrying … quite the opposite. This is the beginning of the season.

The bad thing for the Clippers is not losing, or being unable to contain a Curry who on Wednesday, in the first game between the two teams, had stayed at 13 points and had ankle problems. The downside was that they missed a 22-point lead in the last 15 minutes of the game., in which it went from a 63-85 that sounded definitive to the final 115-105. In the last 3 minutes of the third quarter, when the comeback became possible, Curry scored 13 points and the Warriors linked an 18-2 that opened the game wide (81-87). Curry’s incredible triples and the presence of Draymond Green, closing the game as a pivot, inevitably made us think about what would these Warriors be just with Klay Thompson on board.

In that final 15:15 the partial was 52-20. The Warriors signed 20 baskets (20/31) against a Clippers who, loss after loss, only threw 19 times (7/19). Curry played 9 of those 15 minutes and amassed a +31 there, with 18 points and 3 assists: 25 total generators for 20 total scored by his rival in full, Clippers frozen in attack and whose losses gave the Warriors 17 points in a turnaround that seemed totally unlikely for more than half a game, when Tyronn Lue’s men scored at pleasure against a rival who did not defend anything in the first half (51- 65).

There are few things more recognizable, and more exciting, in the NBA of this era than These Stephen Curry trances: impossible triples, rampant penetrations, fantasy assists. A turbine to which this time they were added by substitutes based on defense (finally) and important shots: an increasingly transcendent Eric Paschall, Lee, Bazamore and a Wanamaker who made two fundamental triples and defended Paul George in the hot minutes, which went from a vibrant first half (17 points, 4/4 in triples) to a very discreet second (25 and 5/7 total) for a team that has lost great advantages three times already this season. And that since the previous one began, and including without damn playoffs, he is the one that has fallen the most times after winning by at least 15 points: 8 by 7 from Houston Rockets. Ibaka added 19 points and 7 rebounds and Kawhi Leoanrd finished with 24 points. But as soon as Lue moved the bench the Clippers fell apart with very negative balance units. Quite the opposite of the Warriors, who survived another bad Oubre game (Wiggins was fine) and Wiseman’s youth mistakes. There are days when Stephen Curry can simply do everything. And this was one of them. Other.