Stephen Curry became the Golden State Warriors’ second all-time scorer, but his team was clearly outmatched by some Bucks that are released this year (138-99). With a triple, the point guard outpointed Rick Barry and now has only Wilt Chamberlain ahead. It is at 1,325 points, something he could achieve this season.

But Curry’s game was not good (19 points with 6/17 in field goals), like that of his teammates. The Warriors insisted on the triple, but it was not the day (10/45, 22.2% of effectiveness) and they still do not raise their heads. Two games and two defeats by an average of 32.5 points. It is the second worst start ever in the NBA, behind only the Clippers of 1987 (-71 in his first two commitments).

The Warrios barely held out until the break (66-56), but Milwaukee broke the match in the third round with a 34-20 run. Great game by Khris Middleton who, in the absence of the last period, had already exceeded 30 points (he had 31) with good percentages (10/15 in field goals). The forward became the second Bucks player to exceed that number in two Christmas games – the other is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. and he covered the bad encounter of Giannis Antetokounmpo (15 points and 4/14 in field goals).

The Warriors conceded an 11-0 run from the start and Milwaukee’s advantage was already over thirty (76-111). Damion Lee broke the Californians’ drought from the free kick, but the game was already an impossible for Steve Kerr, that got 40 up. Just a James Wiseman free throw lowered the rent into the final 39. The Warriors worry. And there are only two games of this new nightmare for them …