They have been late. They’re here. There are few pleasures in the NBA ecosystem like seeing the couple formed by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at maximum performance. With the help of Green, Iguodala or Durant they have won titles in the past, but two and a half years is too long without being able to enjoy them. A focused Steph hasn’t been seen since Klay returned from his double injury, a losing streak that stretches from the moment he broke Ray Allen’s 3-point record in the regular season, and the two together on the edge have an effect. devastating. We haven’t seen it until now. The Timberwolves arrived at the Chase Center and it got messed up. For the Warriors, for good. After the beating of the Mavericks they add this, which is the fourth consecutive victory, and they also recover the best version of the ‘Splash Brothers’. The effect becomes even bigger. Curry, with 6/10 in triples for 29 points; Thompson, with 5/9 in triples for 23 points. Between the two, the Andrew Wiggins (19) who goes straight to the All-Star, the Jordan Poole (19) who complements Steph so well and other valuable elements were used to put the 124-115 in the electronic and add a new triumph.

“The NBA has never seen shooters like them. It’s a pleasure to play alongside them”Wiggins was right to say at the end of the match after knowing, too, that he will go to Cleveland to play the All-Star. “It’s fun to see them both again and it’s really good to see Wiggs with them. I think he complements them very well.”Steve Kerr added about the three.

It was the defense. Or the lack of it. Once again, Minnesota has a problem containing the rival’s offenses, although in this case we are talking about the Warriors and at a time of the season when they are beginning to relaunch themselves. They remained above 50% in shots of two and three, but triples hit 21 for the rival’s 10. With that comparison it becomes difficult to get a hold of one of the best-worked teams in the NBA. It was of little use to see Towns (31) at his star level or Edwards (27) showing his fluidity to score points. It also fails that Russell is not finding himself and that, in addition, he had to interrupt another weak performance after taking a forceful blow to the left shin.