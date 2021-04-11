Rumors continue around Stephen Curry. The Warriors star is having a great season on an individual level and averages 29.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists and has regained the level that made him NBA MVP in 2015 and 2016, as well as one of the most relevant figures in modern basketball. However, it is being a difficult season collectively, with the team in the 10th position of the Western Conference with a record of 23-26, a lot of irregularity and quite strange parts that the coronavirus does not help. All that Curry is experiencing in difficult times and in a fight against time for the playoffs. Right now, the Warriors are tenth, the last place that gives access to the play-in, but with Kings and Pelicans squeezing from behind and many difficulties. Of course, at least the course is serving to see, again, the best version of Curry.

There’s been a lot of talk about the point guard lately. At the beginning, of his presenter and the great level he is showing; but also of its future. ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst was the one who leaked the rumor that Stephen Curry could call on the Lakers in 2022. The good relationship he maintained with his theoretical arch-enemy, LeBron James, in the All Star strengthened this belief, as well as the feeling that El Rey could be trying to recruit him to play with the Angelenos that year, in which he will go out to the agency free. However, the base has not given credibility to the rumors and Nobody in the Warriors is especially scared by a very remote idea that, for now, is far away. Which has not prevented, of course, that the subject continues to be discussed.

So much talk has caused Bob Myers, General Manager of the Warriors, to speak of the subject. He has done it precisely in the Brian Windhorst podcast, where he has assured that Curry is happy in the Warriors. “We will never stop hearing the rumors“said the manager, who is not worried about gossip. According to Windhorst, the Warriors thing is that they can offer Curry a lot of money in exchange for an extension. Last year, the possibility was 156 million in three years, something that has changed this season, when they can offer him more money. The point guard and the franchise did well to wait a year, thus the extension will be more money: specifically, 217 million in four seasons. That is to say, a profit of 61 million, a quite important figure.

Curry has been with the Warriors since 2009 and has been their only franchise in the NBA. For sure, Myers and the entire board will do their best to ensure that the point guard is on the team until his retirement, something they can get with an extension that will bring in more than 50 million annually, an authentic historical outrage. And also counting on the commitment of the point guard, who has never publicly spoken about a supposed marhca and has reiterated on numerous occasions that his team is the Warriors. The love story is well known: three rings, five consecutive Finals, one of the greatest dynasty the NBA has ever seen and being a player and team that have changed basketball. Almost nothing.