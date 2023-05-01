Steph’s record of points in a “nice” is worth the passage of the round and the challenge to the Lakers, starting from Tuesday. Miami opens the second round going to make a splash in New York

Golden State wins Game 7 in Sacramento driven by Curry’s 50 points, which makes history once again. The defending champions thus earn the meeting of the semifinals of the Conference in the West with the Lakers. Steph against LeBron promises well … The Italian evening records a second success in the external playoffs, that of Miami at the New York Garden in the opening game of that second-round series, in the East. Butler ends up limping, but winning: the Heat continue to amaze.

SACRAMENTO KINGS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 100-120

Champions do not abdicate. The Dubs dominate the second half of Game 7 in Sacramento driven by a spectacular Curry and earn the second round series against Los Angeles. They “forget” about the chronic problems suffered on the road all season and when it matters most – in an inside/out contest – they rage, far from San Francisco. Steph finishes with 50 points, his most ever in the playoffs, the most ever scored by anyone in a Game 7, Looney finishes with 21 rebounds. The Kings see a magical season come to an end anyway, which brought them back to the post season after 16 years of fasting. They pay the usual bad defense, which for once turns out to be a mortal sin on the evening that Fox doesn’t transform into Superman in the last period. But they hadn’t played a playoff Game 7 since 2004 against Minnesota. In short, one step at a time in the reconstruction process… patience is needed. Game 1 Warriors-Los Angeles is scheduled for Tuesday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco. See also F1 | Spa, Free Practice 3: Perez ahead of Max in the Red Bull domain

THE MATCH — Green quintet preferred to Poole by Coach Kerr. 31-30 Kings after 12′. More attack than defense from both teams, just to (not) change… Curry already with 10 points. Sabonis is a nightmare for the champions’ defense, thus redeeming the hardships of Game 6. In the middle of the game 58-56 Kings. The Lithuanian has 16 points, Curry 20. Fox (3/10) and Thompson (1/10) argued with the basket for the first 24′. Then the Dubs accelerate: Curry rages, Looney dominates with offensive rebounds, allows second possessions to the Dubs who “run away” at 78-66. You see an infinity of missed free throws: tension plays a crucial role in a Game 7. A 4-point play by Thompson closes the third period on 91-81 Golden State. Kings back to the wall then. And with no antidotes for Curry, they go down the drain. Yet another meaningless triple from Steph is even worth the +22 guest. Finished. The series is won 4-3 by the Dubs: they go on, the Kings go home.

Sacrament: Sabonis 22 (10/15, 0/1, 2/6 tl), Fox 16, Monk/Davis 14. Rebounds: Huerter/Monk 9. Assists: Sabonis 7.

Golden State: Curry 50 (13/20, 7/18, 3/5 tl), Wiggins 17, Thompson 16. Rebounds: Looney 21. Assists: Green 8. See also Udinese-Qatar | The summary: it ends 1-2, second defeat for the bianconeri

NEW YORK KNICKS-MIAMI HEAT 101-108

The Heat continue to impress. They clear the New York Garden in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, after having eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks against all logic and predictions in the previous round. But they were able to “digest” the enterprise and remain “hungry”. Tenacious by franchise tradition, as in the best days. Able to come back down from -11 at the end of the first quarter and survive the injury to the right ankle of the usually commendable Jimmy Butler, up +3 with 5′ to go. Having a leader with this spirit, who remained on the field lame, playing from a standstill, infected his teammates, suddenly possessed by demons. Lowry was resurrected, he looked like the one from Toronto, Vincent scored crucial shots. And the Knicks offense went into confusion. Side effects of having Thibodeau as a defense and grit coach, but who has a damned hard time directing the other half of the pitch. Race 2 is still scheduled in the Big Apple on Tuesday, during the Italian night. Note: how nostalgic to see Ewing, Starks, Houston and Riley in the stands at the Garden Mourning. Tradition and rivalry are the flavor of the sport: those versions of the Knicks and Miami in the 90s were fierce playoff adversaries.

THE MATCH — Toppin starts in place of the injured Randle (ankle). The Butler-Hart duel on both sides of the field is immediately intense. At the ready-go Barrett shines, with 11 points in the first period. 32-21 Knicks at the end of the first quarter: Miami shoots 4/17 from 3 points, New York is the master of the paint: 22-4. The score then became 55-50 Knicks at halftime. Miami stays afloat while shooting 38% from the field, thanks to Butler. Brunson is the leading scorer at the half with 15 points. Strus’ triple evens the score at 61, then Miami extends. Love distills the last ounces of class: pulls down rebounds, scores triples, blows assists for Butler who does not forgive the Knicks. 74-66 Miami which now finds the easy baskets in the transition it longed for. So 81-75 Heat after 36′. With 5′ to play, Butler goes down by 3 points holding his right ankle. He scores free throws and remains on the parquet, limping. Vincent makes a triple that is a stab in the heart for the defense of the Knicks. Which get confused. Butler plays from the stop, but another veteran, Lowry, closes the accounts. Miami conquers the Garden, continues to amaze everyone.

New York: Barrett 26 (9/15, 1/5, 5/8 tl), Brunson 25, Toppin 18. Rebounds: Robinson 14. Assists: Brunson/Barrett 7.

You love me: Butler 25 (8/15, 0/1, 9/11 tl), Vincent 20, Lowry 18. Rebounds: Butler 11. Assists: Lowry 6. See also Lionel Messi would not be in the qualifying matches against Chile and Colombia

