Former author of lyrics for artists such as Los del Río or María José Santiago, he sells his creations for ‘bizum’ or in cash, between Lorca and Alberti



12/10/2024



Updated at 08:25h.





Going down General Ricardos, on the corner with the Plaza de la Villa de Oro (Oporto metro), in that Puerta del Sol de los ‘Carabancheles’, you can guess Curro Sevilla (Alhóndiga, Guadalajara, 1955). Maybe because he carries his poems in his backpack, which he sells…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only