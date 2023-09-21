For the 11th Guest Food Contest we were looking for ideal recipes to take in a container, and we have no more lunch boxes left to fit the amount of dishes that you have sent us. Rice, chickpeas, pasta, red cabbage, tofu, beans, cheese and even textured soy are some of the main ingredients in your proposals. With such a culinary feast, going to work becomes a little less stressful. As always, thank you very much, dears comidisters.

But this is a gastronomic contest in which there can only be one winner, so we have been forced to decide on a single preparation. After the meeting held in a very secret place that we will never reveal, the General Council of the Food Power has decreed that the winning recipe will be curried chickpeas with squid and octopus, sent by Elena Camacho. A dish that meets the fundamental requirements to win the award: simple, complete and well loaded with flavor.

As a prize, the winner of this edition will be able to rejoice with the super batch of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the red wine from Rioja Rosalba. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

What a lot of products, huh? PETRA MORA

“It is a dish that I really like to prepare because it evokes memories of my childhood on the beach. I also add my personal touch, since as a lover of Indo-Asian cuisine I love cooking with spices,” says Elena Camacho. And she adds a tip for preparing her recipe: “You can replace the zucchini with another well-poached vegetable, such as eggplant or carrot, and the octopus with shrimp – added a few minutes before finishing – which is also delicious,” says the winner.

Time : fifty minutes Difficulty : It is not necessary to have won any edition of the Guest Foodist Ingredients For 4 people 80 g sweet onion

40 g Italian green pepper

60g zucchini

200 g squid

200 g octopus

4 tablespoons fried tomato

400 g cooked chickpeas

4 teaspoons yellow curry

200 ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon paprika

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil Instructions 1. First, put the oil in a large diameter frying pan or casserole and add the onion and green pepper cut into very small brunoise. Sauté for about 10-15 min over medium heat. See also Ruler of Sharjah continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al-Adha 2. Peel and cut the zucchini in the same way and add to the pan for another five minutes, stirring the vegetables continuously so that they sauté but do not burn. 3. Add the fried tomato and paprika and continue stirring for another five minutes, especially so that the latter does not burn. 4. Once the sauce is prepared, cut the squid into small squares and the octopus -previously cooked-, both into pieces that are not too large so that they are cooked well. 5. Add the squid and octopus to the sauce and cook for 15 minutes over medium heat (approximately six out of nine), stirring often. 6. While the previous mixture is cooking, wash the cooked chickpeas very well – they can be used from a jar -, add to the pan and season with salt and pepper to taste (without overdoing it, since curry will be added later, which will give it more flavor). Continue stirring all the ingredients so that the chickpeas take on the seasoning well. See also A dispute over a water pipe costs a Gulf Arab 20 thousand dirhams 7. When the octopus and squid are cooked, add the curry and cook for five minutes over low heat without stopping stirring. Advice You can add more curry than indicated if you want it more intense. 8. Finally, add the coconut milk and stir very well so that it is coated with all the ingredients. Cook everything together for another five minutes over low heat and adjust the salt if necessary.

