Some reforms launched in Sudan since the fall in April 2019 of former President Omar al-Bashir sometimes cause controversy, such as the recent inclusion of a fresco by Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo in a school textbook. Islamists consider that the Creation of Adam, representation of biblical history on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, in the Vatican, goes against the teachings of Islam by representing “Divine Being”. But many Sudanese believe that a reform of the school curriculum is necessary and that this work is part of the teaching of the European Renaissance.

The debate has spread to social media, where videos of preachers in mosques are being shared vilifying this addition and others to the program. In one, a cleric holds up the controversial history textbook during a sermon during a traditional Friday prayer, claiming that the book promotes “apostasy” and “heresy”. In another, a religious calls for “burn the manual”. The Academy of Fiqh (Islamic jurisprudence) issued a religious decree prohibiting the use of the book.

“It is a heinous insult to the Divine Being to represent his incarnation to students. The book glorifies Western culture as the culture of science and civilization, unlike its presentation of Islamic civilization.” Fiqh Academy (Islamic jurisprudence) In a press release

But this government initiative also enjoys a lot of support. “The painting is not in a religious book. It is in a history textbook for the sixth grade, under a section called European Renaissance, which thus places it in a context”, defends Qamarya Omar, professor, member of the Association of Sudanese Professionals, one of the spearheads of the protest movement which led to the dismissal of Omar al-Bashir.

“A painting will not make people abandon their religion, nor shake their beliefs” Qamarya Omar, professor to AFP

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on January 6 ordered the freezing of school reform and the formation of a committee representing all sectors of society. His transitional government is stepping up reforms aimed at erasing the legacy of the repressive regime and based on a radical application of the Islamic law of Omar al-Bashir, brought to power in 1989 during a military coup d’état supported by the Islamists. Abdallah Hamdok’s decision, which generated criticism against the government, resulted in the resignation of the president of the National Center for Curriculum Research and Education.

“I find myself unable to continue with a government resulting from a popular revolution but (which) has capitulated to the pressure of the remnants of a defunct regime” Omer al-Qarray, President of the National Center for Curriculum and Educational Research in his resignation letter

Qamarya Omar also criticized the intervention of the head of government, judging her “rushed”. “The school curriculum should be determined by educational experts on a scientific basis”, she estimated. Conversely, this government decision “solved the problem”, according to Adel Hamza, of the Academy of Fiqh. “Religion should not be reduced to a diet and, quite simply, the representation of the divine Being is inadmissible in Islam.”

“The controversy around painting and its inclusion in the history textbook is a very technical issue that should only concern educational experts. But it has now become a societal and public opinion issue.” Othman Mirghani, Sudanese analyst to AFP

In 2020, the government abolished a 1996 public safety decree authorizing police officers to intervene against people dressed appropriately. “indecent”. He also authorized the consumption of alcohol for non-Muslims and the conversion from Islam to another religion was decriminalized. These reforms have led to protests across the country denouncing measures deemed “anti-Islamic”.

“Islamists usually play on the religious chord, a very sensitive subject”, comments Mr. Mirghani, also editor of the newspaper Al-Tayyar. “The transitional government tends to neglect this aspect and should be more careful because the conflicts between Islamists and liberals will persist in full force.”