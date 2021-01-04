New Delhi The use of the Corona vaccine in the country has been approved by DCGI yesterday and these two vaccines include Kovishield of Serum Institute of India and Kovicin of Bharat Biotech. As claimed by the central government, vaccine will be given to frontline workers in the country first. Although the vaccine dose will be given by the government, but if a person wants to buy the vaccine from the market and take it, will he be able to get it?

Adar Poonawala told when the vaccine will come in the open market

CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala has said that people will not be able to get this vaccine from the market at the moment. Adar Poonawala said that as of now Kovishield has got license for emergency use only, then it cannot be sold in the open market. The vaccine can be made available for sale in the open market only when it gets a full license.

Kovishield will not come to market before March

Since Kovishield has been approved for emergency use only, it will not be able to be available for sale in general. Adar Poonawala has also said that Kovishield is completely safe and its use can cause mild fever, mild headache but this is common.

PM’s chief advisor spoke to ABP News

Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, Professor K Vijay Raghavan has said that the vaccination of corona vaccine can begin in 15 days. He said this in a special conversation with ABP News. On the process of vaccination, he said that the Health Ministry has prepared its entire schedule. When to whom to give the vaccine and what will be its process, all these preparations have been completed. He also said that all those people who need it in the country will get the vaccine. Those who cannot afford to get the vaccine for free. The remaining people will get an affordable vaccine.

read this also

Exclusive: Prime Minister’s Principal Scientific Advisor said – Vaccination of vaccine can begin in 15 days

Corona vaccine: What is the difference between ‘Kovaxine’ and ‘Kovishield’ approved in India, which vaccine is better in both