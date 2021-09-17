Besides being an excellent title, Psychonauts 2 showed that Tim schafer he’s actually one of the brightest minds in the industry. The founder of Double Fine He has been very busy giving all kinds of interviews now that the game has hit the market, and in one of them, he sadly confirmed some very bad news.

Talking with The Gamer, Schafer confirmed what many of us were afraid to hear:

“There are no plans right now [para hacer un Psychonauts 3]. There are no rules, we don’t lock the door or anything like that. I think the team and I are eager to do something completely new, but we love these characters, and the psychic worlds are easy to expand into new adventures. “ We have many great ideas. We are building prototypes and we have new ideas, none that anyone has heard before. “

The good news is that Schafer never mentioned that Psychonauts 2 whether it was going to be the last game in the saga, so the door remains open for a third installment. Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be a really good time before we see the name of ‘again.Psychonauts‘between headlines.

Via: The Gamer