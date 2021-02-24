Though it got off to a rocky start, Red Dead Redemption 2 currently has many more players on PC than in console. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a console exclusivity for a full year and a month in a similar way to Grand Theft Auto 5, then it had a month of exclusivity with the Epic Games Store in conjunction with Rockstar’s newly named game launcher. So definitely Red Dead Redemption 2’s path to PC gamers was slow and tricky.
And if it complicated even more when RDR2 launched on Steam and received heavy criticism for glitches, performance issues and difficulties in installing the title due to the inexplicable intertwining of Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher. However, the sorry days of Red Dead Redemption 2 are behind us, which is shown by the fact that Red Dead Redemption 2 has far more players on PC than on console.
Red Dead Redemption 2 has many more players on PC than on console
Rockstar knew how to overcome that difficult start, to place their game among one of the most played today. A report from SuperData noted that Red Dead Redemption 2 reached its highest level of players and activity in January on the PC, three times more than the consoles managed to move during the months of December and January. PC consisted of a total of 1.8 million purchases, while consoles for the same period handled approximately 611,000.
SuperData notes that the shift in popularity of the platform could be due to the overall power that the PC offers coupled with the strong sales Rockstar opted for. Among other things, RDR2 on PC offers the possibility to use MODS, which in turn allows you to add more content. Still, Red Dead Redemption 2 has far more players on PC than on console, the title has not been popular enough to be among the top ten most played and purchased titles in the world for January 2021.
