Picture: dpa

“Currently in Turkey”

Attila Hildmann cannot be arrested for the time being. The Berlin Public Prosecutor’s Office wrote on Twitter on Thursday that the right-wing extremist cook was currently in Turkey: “The timely execution of the arrest warrant for the urgent suspicion of sedition, the public incitement to criminal offenses and resistance to law enforcement officers is unlikely.” In addition to German, the accused also had Turkish citizenship. The Tiergarten district court issued an arrest warrant against Hildmann in February at the request of the public prosecutor. Hildmann had started spreading conspiracy theories about the virus after the start of the corona pandemic. On his Telegram channel you could watch him become more and more radical. He now denies the Holocaust and incites against Jews. On Thursday he wrote on Telegram: “I am a proud real Nazi”. (sede.)