We are currently enchanted by intense sunsets in the sky. But these have a serious background.

Germany / North Rhine-Westphalia – Currently, many people in Germany are watching spectacular color games in the evening sky. The Sunsets shine intensely orange to pink-red. However, the beautiful sight has a sad background, reports RUHR24.de*.

Because the intense ones Sunsets in Germany are related to the current forest fires in California in the US* together.

Over the so-called troposphere, i.e. the lowest layer of the earth’s atmosphere, and through high-altitude winds, the soot and Ash particles from the USA their way to Germany found. They have long since influenced that Weather in Germany and NRW. Not only is the sunlight weakened in this country by the ash particles, they too Sunsets act more intensely due to the fires. *RUHR24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.