A few days ago we told you how the developer Toys for Bob had become a support studio for Call of Duty: Warzone. Although Activision soon after denied the layoffs and specified that, despite helping with Warzone, they would continue to support Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Toys for Bob was the last link that remained unworked in the series of shots in first favorite person of the company. Right now, all Activision studios are working on Call of Duty, to a greater or lesser extent.

The money-making machine that the Call of Duty saga has become has led to unprecedented brand growth, and is not for less. After succeeding once again, this time in the field of Battle Royale thanks to Warzone, the saga seems to have engulfed practically all of the 9 studies that belong to Activision.

In this way, Sledgehammer, Treyarch and Infinity Ward, who have been taking turns in each development of Call of Duty for more than 10 years, are joined by Raven Software, which has been supporting the saga since 2010, Beenox since Black Ops 3 , High Moon Studios, Demonware, Activision Shanghai, those in charge of Call Of Duty Online and finally, Toys For Bob, who now support Call of Duty: Warzone.

Although it makes enormous economic sense for Activision to focus most of its resources on the huge empire that Call of Duty has become, it is still a shame how all these studios seem to have stopped working on new and interesting ideas. to be engulfed in the machinery of Call of Duty. Hopefully, despite this, Activision will continue to dedicate part of its resources to new and interesting proposals, as they have done in the case of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice or Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.