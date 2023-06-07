













However, there is also a trend emerging that is not at all pleasant. Just as there are companies that try too hard, others simply sell smoke. With fake trailers that look nothing like the final game and other gimmicks.

Many current video games simply sell smoke

This situation of video games selling smoke is nothing new. How to forget titles like Watch Dogs either The Division whose trailers promised sophisticated and eye-catching mechanics with stunning graphics. However, on their arrival they disappointed more than one.

Unfortunately it seems that this trend is becoming more frequent and they will not let us lie. Only this 2023 we have been full of apology letters from various studies. All because their video games were released in a very different state than all their trailers had promised. In addition to the fact that they never stated that there were problems prior to their launches.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Events like these have also made the public more wary. Also, thanks to social networks, we can immediately tell when a game is not what it promised. Which could cause this trend to change favorably.

If fans refuse to fall for the marketing ploys and don’t pre-sell, maybe the studios will give up selling smoke. After all, it has been shown that well-made, functional and quality titles do more for a company. In addition to selling well, they earn studios a good reputation in the eyes of buyers.

The excitement for new releases is no longer the same

Another noticeable impact that this smoke sale has on the world of video games is on the excitement for new things. After all, many major reveal shows opt to simply show CGI trailers. That is to say, nothing of gameplay that gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect

If you have seen these shows through sites like YouTube or Twitch, just look at the comment bar when one of this type of advance appears. Most of the time when one appears with pure CGI or no gameplay at all, the reactions are quite negative. Unless it’s the return of a much-loved franchise from which we already know what to expect.

Source: Konami

The situation changes completely when what is shown is gameplay. Because if it looks interesting and engaging, immediately the viewers are excited. As a recent sample, we have the trailers for Alan Wake II and Phantom Blade 0. The latter in particular generated a lot of interest despite being a relatively new intellectual property. All because its gameplay was very showy.

Unfortunately, some companies have also known how to use ‘playability’ to lie. Take for example EA with Anthem who presented us with a supposed demo that was actually just a video with no one playing it. Let’s also not forget CD Projekt Red with cyberpunk 2077whose gameplay samples were always on PC, where it ran great.

It looks like selling smoke in the gaming world won’t be stopping anytime soon.

Despite the fact that users are already becoming more aware of this sale of smoke in video games, it does not seem to be stopping anytime soon. Even in this 2023 we have previews and presentations of games with pure CGI and no samples of what a title will be.

This may be due to the way of developing video games, since it has changed a lot in recent years. Large triple-A productions can cost millions of dollars and take up to six years to develop. Since the studios want to recover these investments, during all this time the marketing team must use its best strategies to maintain interest in everything it offers.

We still have several projects on the way that we know nothing about. However, their studies sell many of them as the revolution of this or that genre as we know it. However, as long as they give us nothing but smoke, we don’t know whether to believe them or not.

Of course, not all current video games sell smoke. Very pleasant surprises have arrived just this year that show that there is still hope for the industry. Unfortunately, as users, it seems that we have to flip a coin with each new release. Hopefully soon everyone will put more effort into creating quality experiences than increasing the number of pre-sales.

