Can we ally ourselves without losing our soul to the worst that Current Values ​​can publish? The Syndicate of Magazine Press Editors (SEPM) is following the newspaper with its far-right overtones in its complaint against the Council for Journalistic Ethics and Mediation (CDJM). We can challenge the legitimacy of a body, in this case the CDJM, and be surprised that we can almost justify the unjustifiable.

At the end of August, therefore, Current values ​​represented in a fiction of seven pages the deputy Danièle Obono in chained slave, iron collar around her neck. The Paris prosecutor’s office took up the case on August 31. The MP filed a complaint on September 2. On November 10, the CDJM, wanted by the power in place, challenged by the editorial staff, including that of Humanity, considered “that the article, by placing and representing Mrs. Danièle Obono in a degrading situation, does not respect human dignity and is likely to feed prejudices ”. Current values ​​summons the CDJM in summary proceedings, for “infringement of the presumption of innocence” of Erik Monjalous, chairman of the board of Valmonde, to which current Valeurs belongs.

What is surprising is that the SEPM follows Current Values. The union notes “the lack of legitimacy of the CDJM and deplores its initiatives publicly questioning, through notices published on its site, journalists, publishers and press titles”. Reached by telephone, its president, Alain Augé, is worried about the attacks on press freedom, aggravated, and everyone agrees, by this “self-proclaimed private law association”. He says to himself “for the freedom of the press, of all the presses”, with conviction. Of course, the argument can be heard. But an old adage also says that between two evils you have to choose the lesser. The least in history is this rattle of power? Or an elected representative of the Republic reduced to the rank of slave by a rag of the extreme right who flouts democracy every week? What message do we send to society with such a position? The case will be tried on February 2.