At dinner with businessmen, the minister of Fazer stated that Brazil is de-industrializing

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that the current tax system is chaotic and harmful to the economy. Haddad spoke to journalists before a dinner with businessmen at Lago Sul, in Brasília, organized by the Esfera Brasil group.

“many here [empresários] they are industrialists and they know that Brazil is de-industrializing because of a chaotic tax system, which generates a lot of legal uncertainty for them who pay and for us who receive”he said.

Haddad also thanked the businessmen for supporting the provisional measure 1,160/2023which reinstated the casting vote in the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals).

“It was very important for businessmen to get to Congress their agreement with the fiscal measures we are taking to improve public accounts and allow a reduction in interest rates and Brazil to grow again”he declared.

The minister also stated that a push from the government could facilitate the processing of the tax reform, but reinforced that the constitutional power to hammer out the proposal rests with Congress.

“Congress that has the last word because it is a Constitutional Amendment, but if the government pushes it, that will favor the process a lot”said Haddad.

Arthur Lira asks for calm

Earlier, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that it is not possible to set a deadline for the tax reform to be analyzed by Congress.

In spite of this, according to him, the efforts of congressmen and the government are aimed at ensuring that a text “possible” be approved in 2023.

“I have no doubt that we will make a lot of effort. No deadline, it’s 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, no. Can’t fix this. It has to be this year, the effort is to make it this year”declared the deputy at an event at the BTG Pactual bank.

Lira also stated that it is necessary for the government to consolidate its support base in the Chamber to open the way for the text to advance in the Legislative.

“We are going to make a tax reform possible at the moment step by step. What we manage to advance to reduce bureaucracy, to simplify, to provide more legal certainty, to try to arrive at a more economical model for companies, we will try to do”he said.