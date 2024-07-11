Home page World

From: Martina Lippl, Robin Dittrich

Press Split

More and more cases of the Corona variant KP.3 are becoming known. An “unexpected summer wave” could be imminent, especially in Italy – the holiday country is worried.

Frankfurt – Even several years after the start of the corona pandemic, new variants are constantly being discovered. The coronavirus sub-variant KP.3 is now on the rise and is now more common than KP.2At the beginning of July 2024, KP.3 was detected in almost 48 percent of infected people in Germany, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). This is what is known about the variant and its symptoms.

KP.3 VOI (Variant of Interest) Subline of JN.1 Mutations on the spike protein

The coronavirus subvariant KP.3 at a glance

It is difficult to keep track of the numerous coronavirus variants. Many people have lost interest after four years of the pandemic. Nevertheless, it remains important to continue monitoring Sars-CoV-2.

Currently, the new subvariant KP.3 is causing numerous Covid cases. This variant developed from JN.1, the dominant virus lineage (omicron) that has been widespread since December 2023. KP.3 is very similar to JN.1, but has three mutations in the spike protein.

New coronavirus variant KP.3 is spreading in Germany (symbol photo). © Besart Beluli/imago

The RKI reports three additional “amino acid exchanges” with the names F456L, Q493E and SV1104L. Therefore, the KP.3 variant is also called “FLuQE”, a new mutation of the subvariant “FLiRT”.

Experts believe that “FLuQE” is more contagious. In the USA, Australia and now also in Italy in particular, the KP.3 variant is blamed for the increase in Covid cases and the increase in hospital stays. These mutations apparently make it easier for the Covid variant KP.3 to evade the immune system, penetrate cells more quickly and multiply more rapidly.

These symptoms are caused by KP.3

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) explainsthat there are no differences in the symptoms of the KP.3 variant compared to the JN.1 variant.

Covid-19 symptoms can appear two to 14 days after infection and include:

Cough

Fever and chills

Sore throat

Stuffy or runny nose

Headache

Muscle aches

Breathing problems

Loss of smell

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

The most common Covid-19 symptoms include according to RKI Cough, fever and runny nose, followed by a disturbance of the sense of smell or taste. Other symptoms include sore throat, shortness of breath, headache and aching limbs, loss of appetite and weight loss. Nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea are also possible. In addition, conjunctivitis, rash, swollen lymph nodes, apathy and somnolence may occur.

What dangers does the KP.3 variant “FLuQE” pose?

According to data from the RKI, corona cases in Germany have increased significantly by the end of June 2024. Wastewater monitoring also shows an increasing trend in the viral load, albeit at a low level. In the last four weeks, the number of visits to the doctor due to acute respiratory diseases has increased, as the Infection radar of the Federal Ministry for Health reported.

With the start of the summer holidays in several federal states, the Berlin Institute generally expects fewer infections in daycare centers and schools. Italy, on the other hand, is facing an “unexpected summer wave.” According to ilmessaggero.it The new subvariant KP.3 is blamed for this “mini summer wave” and health experts are alarmed.

The director of the Italian Society for Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Massimo Andreoni, is quoted by the Italian news portal: “As we head towards travel for the holidays, by train and plane, but also to very crowded tourist destinations, wearing a mask remains one of the best defenses.” Andreoni stresses that the virus will be more noticeable with the autumn and winter. Therefore, it is important to prepare a vaccination campaign.

From plague to cholera and corona: These were the worst pandemics View photo gallery

Some people may need another corona vaccination in autumn 2024

According to recommendations from the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), people with an increased risk of infection or a risk of a serious course of the disease should be vaccinated against Covid-19 every autumn. Until now, a booster vaccination was recommended at least twelve months after the last antigen contact.

Vaccines adapted to the omicron variant XBB.1.5 are currently being used, according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). Although this variant has now been replaced, research suggests that the vaccines are also effective against these new variants. The CDC plans to provide a vaccine specifically targeting the JN.1 variant in fall 2024.

Can KP.3 be detected with corona tests?

Rapid tests from pharmacies or drugstores also detect the new Corona variant KP.3. There are no signs so far that tests might not work reliably with the new variants. Back in June, molecular biologist Ulrich Elling recommended derstandard.dethat holidaymakers should have rapid tests in their luggage. At that time, KP.3 was already quite widespread in Spain. (ml/rd)