From: Nils Hinsberger

Incumbent President Joe Biden's poll numbers are falling. The voters’ accusation – He’s too old. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Andrew Harnik

The fight for the presidential election in the USA is in full swing. Polls show a neck-and-neck race between Biden and Trump.

Washington, DC – Eligible voters find another president Joe Biden no longer suitable for the highest office in the USA. The verdict is: too old and not fit enough. According to a survey conducted by the analytics website FiveThirtyEight Only 37.7 percent of people in the USA support Biden as president. This compares to 55.8 percent who are no longer satisfied with the president.

Despite his old age, Joe Biden remains the Democrats' top candidate

Given the poor poll results, Biden still remains the Democratic Party's first choice for the Democratic Party US election 2024. This decision seems at least risky, especially in view of the accusation that Biden is no longer suitable for the job of president due to his age. Biden would begin his potential second term in office at the proud age of 82.

He is already the oldest president the USA has ever had. But his age is not the only reason why people's support is dwindling. How Newsweek reports that his handling of migration at the Mexican border and the US economy are also to blame for the poor survey results.

US Democrats are sticking with Biden

The Democrats are still convinced of Biden. He is the better choice than Trump, it says, and those eligible to vote will also recognize this. The Democrats are defending their adherence to Biden with the good results of the 2022 midterm elections. There is also growing concern among the population about the increasingly radical politics of the republican to recognize. The dispute over abortion rights in particular made this clear.

A survey by Wall Street Journal but claims otherwise. Accordingly lies Donald Trump with 47 percent of the votes ahead of Joe Biden, whom only 43 percent of those surveyed would support in a direct comparison. Emerson College also comes to a similar conclusion Newsweek reported.

Biden loses to other Republicans

The poll results against the Republican candidate and Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, look slightly better. The Wall Street Journal sees the two candidates at 45 percent each. Other sources, on the other hand, give the Republican a slight lead over Biden, reports Newsweek.

Nikki Haley, who is clearly ahead of the president in polls, probably has the best chance against Biden. The former United Nations ambassador lies loudly Wall Street Journal with an approval rating of 51 percent, well ahead of Biden, who only has 34 percent in comparison. In the Republican primary polls Meanwhile, Haley is almost on a par with DeSantis.

In the struggle for the presidency, experts warn that it is still too early to make a valid statement about the outcome of the election. Despite his weak poll results, Biden is cautiously optimistic: “I'm not the only one who can defeat him, but I will defeat him,” said the president about his campaign against Trump (nhi)