President Emmanuel Macron is ahead in current polls for the 2022 French election. © IMAGO/Lionel Guericolas/MPP/Starface

In the 2022 French election, former President Emmanuel Macron will be in the running again. Polls and forecasts show the mood of the French.

Paris – Emmanuel Macron wants to stand for office again in the presidential elections in France on April 10, 2022. But he has a few opponents who would like to take his place in future state policy and move into the Élysée Palace.

president April 10 and if necessary on April 24 (runoff election) Emmanuel Macron Twelve Absolute majority election in two ballots

Poll for the 2022 France election: Incumbent Emmanuel Macron is the favorite

But what about the odds for the incumbent? According to a recent OpinionWay poll, Emmanuel Macron (La République en Marche) remains in the lead. Accordingly, the incumbent head of state is 26 percent. He is directly followed by his main opponent, Marine Le Pen from the right-wing Rassemblement National party, with 22 percent.

Left-wing politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon is in third place with 17 percent. The right-wing extremist publicist Éric Zemmour (Reconquête), who experienced a boom at the beginning of the election campaign, is only nine percentage points in the poll. Zemmour is considered Le Pen’s greatest opponent in the election campaign on the issue of migration.

They are followed by Valérie Pécresse (Les Républicains) with nine percent and the Green Yannick Jadot (Europe Ècologie – Les Verts) with five percent. This is followed by the communist Fabien Roussel (Parti communiste français) with three percent. The incumbent Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (Parti Socialiste) is at the bottom of the field with two percent. Overall, Macron has eleven opponents.

France election 2022: Current survey at a glance

Emmanuel Macron (La République en Marche): 26 percent

Marine Le Pen (Rassemblement National): 22 percent

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (La France Insoumise): 17 percent

Eric Zemmour (Reconquete): 9 percent

Valérie Pécresse (Les Républicains): 9 percent

Yannick Jadot (Europe Écologie Les Verts): 5 percent

Fabien Roussel (French Communist Party): 3 percent

Jean Lassalle: 3 percent

Anne Hidalgo (Parti socialiste): 2 percent

Christiane Taubira (Parti radical de gauche): 2 percent

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (Debout la France): 2 percent

Philippe Poutou: 1 percent

Nathalie Arthaud: 1 percent

Source: OpinionWay, as of 04/08/2022

Surveys and forecasts for the French elections in 2022 show the first mood of the population

According to a survey by the Harris market research institute, 57 percent of the French are convinced that the new President will once again be Emmanuel Macron. Within a month he gained eight points in the polls. The vote was conducted a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine. 65 percent of those surveyed believe that the developments surrounding the Ukraine conflict will play an important role in their voting decision. The incumbent Macron has distinguished himself since the beginning of the war with good crisis management. According to Harris’s analysis, he is therefore in the favor of the voters.

Survey on the 2022 France election: opinion research institutes issue forecasts

It is important to emphasize that these polls only provide an up-to-date picture of sentiment. A lot can still happen before the election on Sunday, April 10th, which in turn will affect the decision of the voters. The opinion research institute Harris and the other two players Opinionway and Politpro therefore regularly publish further surveys and forecasts. However, they can differ in the percentages.

You can find the latest developments in the presidential elections in France in the news ticker Merkur.de. If there is no clear result on the evening of the election, then the decision will be made in the run-off election on April 24th. (ly)