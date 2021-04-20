NAfter Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet were proclaimed Chancellor candidates for the Greens and the Union, the Forsa polls from the CDU and CSU collapsed – the Greens, on the other hand, moved up to first place. According to the so-called RTL / trend barometer, a survey commissioned by the market and opinion institute Forsa, the political mood is changing to the detriment of the Union. Armin Laschet selected this as the top candidate on Tuesday. Compared to the previous week, the CDU / CSU lost seven percentage points (from 28 to 21 percent).

The fact that Annalena Baerbock and not Robert Habeck is running for the Greens, on the other hand, spurs the party’s polls. Compared to April 13, the Greens have gained five percentage points and are now number one in the survey with 28 percent. The SPD loses two percentage points and comes to 13 percent. The FDP wins two, the Left and the other smaller parties each gain one percentage point. Only with the AfD nothing changes.

Much approval for Baerbock

Compared to the current figures, the survey values ​​in the previous week, from April 13th to 16th, changed only insignificantly. Contrary to popular belief, the CDU / CSU did not lose any sympathy as a result of the competition between Laschet and Markus Söder for the candidacy for chancellor.

In addition, 54 percent of Germans think it is a good decision that Annalena Baerbock has become the Greens’ candidate for chancellor. 23 percent would have found it better if Robert Habeck had become the top candidate. Among the supporters of the Greens, 79 percent welcome Baerbock’s nomination.

32 percent of those questioned think it is good that the CDU federal executive board has voted for Armin Laschet as the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Markus Söder would have preferred 47 percent. Of the Union supporters, a clear majority does not consider the decision in favor of Laschet to be a good one: 58 percent of the CDU supporters and 88 percent of the CSU supporters would have preferred Söder. Five percent of CSU supporters think it’s good that Laschet is leading the Union in the election campaign.

Criticism of the Union’s procedure

Most German citizens also rate the way in which Armin Laschet was chosen as candidate for chancellor of the Union as negative. 66 percent of those questioned would have found a procedure “in which the CSU would have been involved” to be better. 26 percent think it is correct that the CDU executive committee alone decided on Armin Laschet’s candidacy for chancellor. Most supporters of the CDU (72 percent) and the CSU (88 percent) also see this procedure as critical.

On Tuesday evening, the Union’s newly elected candidate for chancellor said on ARD that he wanted to approach his critics. His goal has always been to reconcile, to listen and to bring opposites together.

The data on party and chancellor preferences were collected by the market and opinion research institute Forsa on behalf of Mediengruppe RTL from April 13th to 20th, 2021. For this purpose, the institute interviewed 3505 people, 1502 of whom were interviewed on April 20. According to Forsa, the margin of error is +/- 2.5 percentage points.