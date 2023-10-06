Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

According to the ZDF “Politbarometer”, the CSU is still clearly in the lead before the Bavarian election. Behind them, the Greens, AfD and Free Voters are fighting for second place.

Munich – Shortly before the Bavarian election on Sunday (October 8th), Prime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU made slight gains in the ZDF “Politbarometer”. In the survey published on Thursday by the Elections Research Group, the Christian Socialists achieved 37 percent on the “Sunday question”, one percentage point more than in the previous week. This would roughly match the result of the 2018 state election. At that time, the CSU achieved its worst result in almost 70 years with 37.2 percent.

Markus Söder, CSU party chairman, speaks at the CSU party conference followed by the election of the party executive committee. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

However, the values ​​of the CSU coalition partner Free Voters (15 percent) and the opposition parties Greens (16 percent), AfD (14 percent) and SPD (9 percent) remain unchanged compared to the previous week. The FDP, on the other hand, is threatened with a debacle in the Bavarian election. She loses another point and only comes to three percent. According to the ZDF survey, she would no longer be represented in the Bavarian state parliament. Surveys for ARD and Picturenewspaper recently showed similar values, with the CSU consistently at just 36 percent.

According to the new one ZDF survey In addition to a new edition of the coalition between the CSU and Free Voters, an alliance between the CSU and the Greens would also be possible, which Söder categorically rules out. The CSU alone would not have a majority.

fraction percent CSU 37 Greens 16 Free voters 15 AfD 14 SPD 9 FDP 3 Other 6

ZDF survey before the Bavaria election: Many eligible voters are still undecided

According to the ZDF “Political Barometer”, many voters are still undecided about whether and who they should vote for, even shortly before the Bavarian election. 28 percent of those surveyed do not yet know who they should vote for. Election surveys are generally always subject to uncertainty. Among other things, weakening party ties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. The research group indicates a statistical margin of error of two to three percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the election outcome.

The CSU won the 2018 state election with 37.2 percent, ahead of the Greens with 17.6 percent and Free Voters with 11.6 percent. The AfD got 10.2 percent, the SPD 9.7 percent and the FDP 5.1 percent. (cs/dpa/afp)

For the representative ZDF political barometer, a total of 1,209 randomly selected eligible voters in Bavaria were surveyed by telephone and online by the Mannheim Elections Research Group on October 4th and 5th. According to ZDF, the maximum statistical error tolerance is plus/minus three percentage points.